Femina Miss India 2019 Grand Finale: Bollywood Vicky Kaushal who is known for his acting skills and fit body, set the stage on fire with his sexy moves and grooves on Saturday at the Femina Miss India 2019 Grand Finale which was held in Mumbai. The josh (energy) was high at the event as URI: The Surgical Strike actor entertained everyone with his energetic dance performance and imple people to clap and hoot loud.

Vicky Kaushal was donning a neon green jacket, black pants and glasses to stun his fan. Bollywood actor danced on Simmba movie’s superhit song Ladki Aankh Maare, which was picturized on Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan.

The josh was very high when @vickykaushal09 took the centre stage! Here's are some exclusive pictures from his performance at the grand finale of @fbb_india @colorstv Femina Miss India 2019. Co Powered by @sephora_india & @DS_SilverPearls Venue: @DomeIndia#MissIndia2019Finale pic.twitter.com/T0hUeYbXaP — Miss India (@feminamissindia) June 15, 2019

Vicky Kaushal is among the most talented actors of the film industry and has a huge fan following across the country. He never misses out any chance to impress the audience and create a buzz on social media platforms. He is known for his great acting skill and ability to perform versatile roles. Rather it is big screens or award functions, the actor knows how to impress his fans.

Vicky Kaushal’s has delivered many blockbusters, and Uri and Raazi are on the top of the list which conquered hearts as well as box office. He is gearing up for his upcoming film Takht, in which, he will play the role of a Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Karan Johar will be directing the period drama film, which narrates the story of two brothers–Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb. In the film, Vicky Kaushal will be accompanied by Ranveer Singh who will play the role of his brother Dara Shikoh. Vicky will play the role of villain, which will be exciting to see.

