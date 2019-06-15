Femina Miss India 2019: Actress Katrina Kaif is all geared up to perform at the Femina Miss India finale. Get a glimpse of her rehearsing with her dance crew on the song Swag Se Swagat for her performance tonight.

Femina Miss India 2019: Actress Katrina Kaif is ready to set the stage on fire as she gears up to perform at the finale of Femina Miss India. Shearing a video of herself practising before the performance tonight on Instagram, she captioned it as “ Stage, Light, and Action”.

Sharing her experience of rehearsing along with the dance team, she wrote, “dance team to me- please can you get up and dance, me –can we sit and talk about it.”Revealing her motto for the day she captioned the video as “Wakanda forever” with a sticker of black panther beside it.

After a sneak peeks at her practice video we are sure that she will surely give the most stunning performance tonight. We cannot wait to see Katrina rocking the stage with her performance on Swag Se Shttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dB2iBPUvhoowagat.

Katrina Kaif’s last movie Bharat had become a blockbuster of the year, earning up to 250 crores worldwide. On the work front, Katrina will be working with Akshay Kumar for the movie, Sooryavanshi which is set to release March 27, 2020.

Other then actor Katrina Kaif, Mauni Roy and Nora Fatehi will also be performing at the FBB Femina Miss India Finale.

The finale for Miss India 2019, will be hosted by Karan Johar and actor Vicky Kaushal and 2017 miss world, Manushi chiller. The winner of Femina Miss India 2018, Anukhreety Vas from Tamil Nadu of 2018, will present the crown to the successor after the results of FBB Femina Miss India are announced. Runner ups Meenakshi Chaudary and Shreya Rao will also crown their successors at the end of the event.

The FBB Femina Miss India will begin at 8:00 P.M tonight, June 15, 2019, and will be held at Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel indoor stadium, Mumbai.

