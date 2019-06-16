Femina Miss India 2019 Winner Name: Femina Miss India 2019 Winner Name: Rajasthan's Suman Rao crowned as Miss India 2019. After a lot of anticipation, the stunning, intelligent, bold and beautiful has been crowned Femina Miss India 2019 by former Miss India Anukreethy Vas.

Femina Miss India 2019 Winner Name: The wait is over and after a lot of anticipation and guesses, Rajasthan’s Suman Rao has been crowned Miss India 2019. The grand finale of Femina Miss India 2019 was a glamorous, star-studded affair with spectacular performances. After beating 29 contestants, Rajasthan’s Suman Rao who has managed to win the prestigious crown of Femina Miss India 2019 and has emerged as the winner.

Femina Miss India 2019 grand finale was one of the most anticipated events of this year and every finalist gave her best. However, Rajasthan’s Suman Rao was named as the beauty with brains who has finally won the crown and is taking the title of Femina Miss India 2019 home.

It was a beautiful and star-studded affair with some pathbreaking performances by Nora Fatehi, Katrina Kaif, Mouni Roy and Vicky Kaushal. The hosts of the evening—Karan Johar and Manish Paul did a great job and left no stone unturned to tickle our funny bone.

The gala night witnessed a breathtaking performance by Katrina Kaif on popular song Swag Se Swagat and had set the stage on fire! All the rounds in the grand finale were amazing and as the competition was getting closer, everyone was getting more impatient to know the name of the winner of Femina Miss India 2019 which is finally out! And Rajasthan’s Suman Rao has won the crown.

In the winning moment, it was former Miss India 2018 Anukreethy Vas of Tamil Nadu who handed over the crown to the new Miss India Suman Rao. It was indeed a very special moment for the Rajasthan’s Suman Rao who will now be representing India at Miss World 2019 which will take place in Thailand.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App