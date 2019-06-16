Femina Miss India the biggest event of the Indian fashion industry happens every year with the purpose of selecting Miss India who will represent India on the world stage of Miss World.

Sanjana Vij of Telangana secured the title of runner-up in the Femina Miss India 2019. The top six contestants of the grand finale of the Femina Miss India were :

Shinata Chauhan of Uttar Pradesh

Shivani Jadhav of Chhattisgarh

Jyotishmita Baruah of Assam

Shreya Shanker of Bihar

Sanjana Vij of Telangana

Suman Rao of Rajasthan

56th Femina Miss India saw a tough competition between the contestants. The grand finale was closer than any other past editions of the Miss India pageant. The champion won all the major trophies and the major chunk of the prize money available on that night but not all was lost for the runners up.

The crown would have made her life easier to establish herself in Industries such as Bollywood and advertising but the title of runner-up will not hinder her growth massively. The media and entertainment industry understand the dynamics of big competitions like Femina Miss India that small margins play huge roles in determining the fate of the contestants.

The fashion world understands how phenomenal a contestant needs to be to reach the level of runner-up and they are rewarded accordingly with chances. The contestant needs to have the eyes to look for the scope of changes in society and our near-by world. She can team up with NGOs and start working towards the ambitious growth of women in India.

The path to Bollywood is always open for the runners up of the Femina Miss India and she will have to be up and ready to take on the challenges lying ahead of her and that will really differentiate how her journey will shape her career ahead.

