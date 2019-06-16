Sanjana Vij of Telangana secured the title of runner-up in the Femina Miss India 2019. The top six contestants of the grand finale of the Femina Miss India were :
Shinata Chauhan of Uttar Pradesh
Shivani Jadhav of Chhattisgarh
Jyotishmita Baruah of Assam
Shreya Shanker of Bihar
Sanjana Vij of Telangana
Suman Rao of Rajasthan
56th Femina Miss India saw a tough competition between the contestants. The grand finale was closer than any other past editions of the Miss India pageant. The champion won all the major trophies and the major chunk of the prize money available on that night but not all was lost for the runners up.
The crown would have made her life easier to establish herself in Industries such as Bollywood and advertising but the title of runner-up will not hinder her growth massively. The media and entertainment industry understand the dynamics of big competitions like Femina Miss India that small margins play huge roles in determining the fate of the contestants.
The fashion world understands how phenomenal a contestant needs to be to reach the level of runner-up and they are rewarded accordingly with chances. The contestant needs to have the eyes to look for the scope of changes in society and our near-by world. She can team up with NGOs and start working towards the ambitious growth of women in India.
The path to Bollywood is always open for the runners up of the Femina Miss India and she will have to be up and ready to take on the challenges lying ahead of her and that will really differentiate how her journey will shape her career ahead.