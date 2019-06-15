The national level beauty contest, Femina Miss India is conducted every year by India's leading magazine Femina. We bring to you a compilation of winners from the last 10 years.

1.2018 Winner, Anukreethy Vas from Tamil Nadu

Anukreethy Vas from Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu was born on September 24, 1998. Anukreethy Vas has crowned the Femina Miss India title in 2018. She represented India at the 68th edition of Miss World which was held in Sanya, China. She is currently studying for her BA degree in French Literature at Loyola College, Chennai.

2. 2017 Winner, Manushi Chhillar from Haryana

2017 Winner, Manushi Chhillar from Rohtak, Haryana was born on May 14, 1997. She won the crown of the Miss World 2017. Chillar was also voted for the ‘Times Most Desirable Woman of India’ in 2018. She is currently the brand ambassador for brands like Club Factory, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, which is one of the largest jewellery group in the world.

3. 2016 Winner, Priyadarshini Chatterjee from Assam

Priyadarshini Chatterjee from Guwahati, Assam won the Miss India pageant 2016 which took place at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The runner up of the event was Sushruthi Krishna from Mumbai and Pankhuri Gidwani from Uttar Pradesh became the second runner up. She is currently pursuing a BA degree from Hindu College, University of Delhi.

4.2015 Winner, Aditi Arya from New Delhi

Aditi Arya from New Delhi was born on September 18, 1994. She is an actor by profession. She represented India in the Miss World 2015. She has worked with several non-profit organization. She also acted in a movie named ‘Kurukshetra’.

5. 2014 Winner, Koyal Rana from New Delhi

Koyal Rana from New Delhi was born on January 4, 1993. She was crowned Miss World 2014 which was held in London. She was listed in the top 10 at that event. She also was crowned as Miss World Asia in the same year. She has been a speaker at the Tedx and Brand Ambassador of Reebok and Neutrogena.

6. 2013 Winner, Navneet Kaur Dhillon from Punjab

Navneet Kaur Dhillon from Ambala, Haryana was born on September 23, 1992. She made her position in the top 20 contestants of Miss World 2013. At the event, she won Miss Multimedia Award. She won Miss Multimedia award in Miss World 2013. This year she will act in a Hindi movie called Amavas.

7. 2012 Winner, Vanya Mishra from Punjab

Vanya Mishra from Jalandhar, Punjab was born on February 27, 1992. She raised in Chandigarh and she has done her college pursuing electrical engineering from Punjab Engineering College. She represented India at the Miss World 2012 which took place in China in August 2012

8. 2011 Winner, Kanishtha Dhankur from Haryana

Kanishtha Dhankar is an Indian supermodel who has crowned Pantaloons Miss India in 2011. Kanishtha was born on 21 September 1988 in Mumbai. She pursued her degree in Bachelor of Commerce from H.R College of Commerce and economics situated in Mumbai.

9. 2010 Winner, Manasvi Mamgai from Uttarakhand

Manasvi Mamgai is an Indian model who was born in October 1987 in New Delhi. She is currently the vice chancellor of the Republican Hindu Coalition, one of the most politically influential organizations in the USA. She has crowned Miss India in the year 2010.

10. 2009 Winner, Pooja Chopra from Maharashtra

Pooja Chopra was a semi-finalist at Miss World 2009. She is the first Indian to win the title ‘Beauty with a Purpose’.Chopra also won eight other national and international beauty title in 2009.

