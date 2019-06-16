Femina Miss India takes place every year and it is organised to select the contestant worthy of representing India in the Miss World contest. The winners of the contests across India in all the states compete to be crowned as the Miss India of that year.

Femina Miss India 2019 was the 56th edition of the Femina Miss India beauty pageant and the grand finale took place on June 15 in Mumbai. The top six contestants of the grand finale of the Femina Miss India were :

Shinata Chauhan of Uttar Pradesh

Shivani Jadhav of Chhattisgarh

Jyotishmita Baruah of Assam

Shreya Shanker of Bihar

Sanjana Vij of Telangana

Suman Rao of Rajasthan

The third position was taken by Shreya Shanker of Bihar. It is widely believed that the winner takes it all from these contests but that is not the entire truth. The runners up of previous editions have shown that the world accepts their achievements as well and consider their position worthy of fame, if not equal to the fame the champion got than comparable to what the best of them got.

The second runner up represented her state in the contest. Her state will recognise her talent and she can make the most of the opportunities she will be presented with. She can contest other major shows ahead in the year and can make an impressive mark in the Bollywood circuit. The list of felicitation she will receive will be as long as she would have dreamt in her whole life till today.

Shreya Shanker belongs to the state of Bihar where there is no shortage of social issues related to women and she can be the force multiplier against the issues hindering the social, political and economic growth of women in the society. She has the options of going the Bollywood way or to walk away into the society with a reformer’s frame of mind.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App