Femina Miss India 2019 was the 56th edition of the Femina Miss India beauty pageant and the grand finale took place on June 15 in Mumbai. The top six contestants of the grand finale of the Femina Miss India were :
Shinata Chauhan of Uttar Pradesh
Shivani Jadhav of Chhattisgarh
Jyotishmita Baruah of Assam
Shreya Shanker of Bihar
Sanjana Vij of Telangana
Suman Rao of Rajasthan
The third position was taken by Shreya Shanker of Bihar. It is widely believed that the winner takes it all from these contests but that is not the entire truth. The runners up of previous editions have shown that the world accepts their achievements as well and consider their position worthy of fame, if not equal to the fame the champion got than comparable to what the best of them got.
The second runner up represented her state in the contest. Her state will recognise her talent and she can make the most of the opportunities she will be presented with. She can contest other major shows ahead in the year and can make an impressive mark in the Bollywood circuit. The list of felicitation she will receive will be as long as she would have dreamt in her whole life till today.
Shreya Shanker belongs to the state of Bihar where there is no shortage of social issues related to women and she can be the force multiplier against the issues hindering the social, political and economic growth of women in the society. She has the options of going the Bollywood way or to walk away into the society with a reformer’s frame of mind.