Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw biopic: After astonishing the fans with Uri: The Surgical Strike and Raazi, the hardworking actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to impress his fans with biopic films like Sardar Udham Singh and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw biopic. Recently, the reports revealed that Marshal's biopic film will go on floors in 2021.

Vicky Kaushal is among the most talented actors of the B-town. By proving himself in a very short span and by delivering some major hits like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sanju and Raazi, the actor has fixed his place among the favourite list of his fans. Now, the actor is planning to astonish his fans with a series of biopic films based on freedom fighters. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for his film Sardar Udham Singh, which is helmed by Shoojit Sircar and is written by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya.

Talking about the film, it narrates the life of Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the Lieutenant Governor of Punjab at the time of British India in the year 1940 in order to take revenge for Jallianwaala bagh massacre.

After finishing the shoot for Udham Singh, the hardworking actor will then commence with the work of his next film which is also a biopic based on Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw. Marshall was the chief of the Army Staff of Indian Army in 1971 during the Indo-Pakistan War. Moreover, the film will be like a reunite for Raazi director Meghna Gulzar and Vicky Kaushal and will serve as their second collaboration. As per the recent reports, the film will go on floors in 2021.

In order to get into the skin of the character and to know him well, Vicky’s parents helped the actor and told him about Marshall’s achievements and victories during his time and how fearless he was in reality. Recently, in an interview the actor revealed that it is a big responsibility to feature in films with such sensitive storylines.

Further on being asked about he becoming the face of patriotism, the actor revealed that actors look for good and relatable stories so it is not about patriotism, it is about the connection which you feel after listening to the script.

