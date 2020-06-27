Vicky Kaushal took it to twitter to pay a tribute to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw on his death anniversary. Watch the video here.

Vicky Kaushal honoured Sam Manekshaw, Hero of 1971 on his death anniversary by sharing a new look from the film. He posted a video paying a tribute to the war hero on Twitter and Instagram. He wrote on Twitter that the journey to play one of India’s finest: Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw would be very special. Sam Manekshaw was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who won over the entire nation through his performance in ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, will play the character of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in his biopic, produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The creators of the film had announced the film starring Vicky Kaushal last year. The strange similarity of the ‘Sanju’ actor and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw astonished many of the fans.

Field Marshal Manekshaw, also known as Sam Bahadur, led India to victory during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, freeing the people of Bangladesh from tyranny and oppression of the Pakistani Army. Sam Manekshaw or Sam Bahadur led Indians to victory against Pakistan in 1971.

His biopic is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Vicky Kaushal, last seen in ‘Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship’, had said last year that he feels honored, emotional and proud on getting an opportunity to unfold the journey of the first Field Marshal of India- Sam Manekshaw on the big screen. Vicky Kaushal has several movies lined up including ‘Sardar Udham Singh’ and ‘Takht’. ‘Sardar Udham Singh’ is scheduled for release on January 15, 2021.

