Fifth Time’s A Charm! PeeCee Twins With Husband Nick Jonas For Met Gala 2025

Priyanka Chopra is back at the Met Gala—and she made sure all eyes were on her. The actress returned for her fifth time at the iconic fashion event, and she looked absolutely stunning in a polka-dot outfit by Balmain. The dramatic black-and-white look was bold, powerful, and totally in line with this year’s theme.

Wearing a blazer with a long, flowy trail and a sleek pencil skirt with a front slit, Priyanka oozed confidence. She topped off her look with gloves, a chunky emerald necklace, and smokey eye makeup that pulled everything together perfectly.

Nick and Priyanka Nail the Twinning Game

By her side was her husband, Nick Jonas, and the couple totally twinned in black and white. Nick kept things cool and classic with a white shirt and black trousers, letting Priyanka’s high-fashion moment take center stage while still looking sharp.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra for the met gala 2025

Their coordinated outfits were a great fit for the Met Gala 2025 theme: “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” The theme celebrated bold tailoring and elevated fashion rooted in Black style, and Priyanka and Nick both nailed it.

A Met Gala Pro

This year was extra special for Priyanka—it’s her fifth time walking the Met Gala red carpet. She first showed up back in 2017, and since then, she’s worn unforgettable looks from designers like Ralph Lauren, Dior, and Valentino.

This time around, she chose a dramatic piece by Olivier Rousteing for Balmain, and it’s safe to say she once again delivered a fashion moment that people will be talking about for a while.

Desi Celebs Take Over the Met Gala

But Priyanka wasn’t the only Indian star making waves this year. Shah Rukh Khan made history by becoming the first Indian male actor to attend the Met Gala. Yes, you read that right—SRK at the Met Gala! It was a proud moment for fans everywhere.

Also on the guest list was Diljit Dosanjh, the Punjabi superstar known for his unique style. His appearance brought even more desi flair to the night, showing the world just how global Indian talent really is.

Kiara Advani’s Big Debut

Another exciting moment? Kiara Advani’s first-ever Met Gala. The soon-to-be mom made a big splash in a custom gown by Gaurav Gupta, and she looked absolutely glowing. Her look turned heads and proved she totally belongs on that star-studded red carpet.