Ananya Panday has been reportedly roped in as the leading lady of Vijay Deverakonda's film Fighter. She will start shooting for the film from mid-march or early April. Janhvi Kapoor was earlier in the running to bag the role.

Fighter: Even before his debut in the Hindi Film Industry, South superstar Vijay Deverakonda is already a star in Bollywood, all thanks to his controversial yet widely-loved film Arjun Reddy, which was remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh. Tapping into his nationwide popularity and give it a boost, the actor is now all set to display his acting skills and on-screen charm in the film Fighter. Produced under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the shooting of the film has already kickstarted.

For the leading lady of the film, the makers of the film were considering newbies Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday. Since Janhvi Kapoor has time and again expressed that she has a crush on Vijay and would like to do a film with him, it was expected that she might bag the project. However, the latest report by a news portal suggests that it is Ananya Panday who has been finalised as the leading lady of the film.

Ananya Panday, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film Khaali Peeli, is expected to start shooting for Fighter from mid-march or first week of April. A source has revealed to a news portal that the actress is excited to start shooting for the film with Vijay Deverakonda. Touted as a Mixed martial arts action film, Fighter will be helmed by Puri Jagannadh.

Two films old, Ananya Panday has shined through as one of the most promising newcomers of Bollywood. She made her debut with Student Of The Year 2 and later starred in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Her upcoming films include Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter and Shakun Batra’s next alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.

