Filhall has become one of the biggest success stories of 2019 in Indian Music Industry. Striking a perfect balance between star power, soulful music and heart-touching lyrics, Filhall managed to pave its way on top of music charts. In just six months, the song has garnered about 800 million views on YouTube and that is no small feat. As fans and music lovers around the world eagerly wait for Filhaal 2, the song has become a party to misinformation and rumours.

On Saturday, Akshay Kumar has released a statement busting down reports that the makers of Filhall are looking out for some fresh faces, asking fans to stay alert. Sharing an open letter on his Twitter account, Akshay Kumar wrote that he has heard a lot of fake news amid coronavirus pandemic, but now fake casting is also happening.

The letter shared by Akshay Kumar states that they have not authorised anyone to cast for the sequel of Filhall. Moreover, they are not even looking to cast someone new. Filhall 2 will continue with the same story and the same star cast. Therefore, they request their fans to disregard any information about the casting of Filhall 2.

In the concluding note, the statement read that the team of Filhall is looking forward to release the sequel as soon as possible, looking at the phenomenal response to the first one. They will fight through this difficult phase, respect the law of the land and release Filhall 2 super soon. Sung by B Praak and penned by Jaani, Filhall features Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon alongside Akshay Kumar.

