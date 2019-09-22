Filhaal: Akshay Kumar to make his first music video with Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon and Ammy Virk, after spending a long time in film industry Akshay Kumar is now going to make his debut in a music video.

Akshay Kumar is all set to for his upcoming project as he is going to feature in a music video. It is interesting to note that after such a long journey in the film industry Akshay Kumar is going to make his debut in a music video. Akshay Kumar is known for his discipline life, hard work and conceptual films. Nowadays Khiladi of Bollywood has turned towards biopic and social issue-based films but the news of him featuring in music video added a twist in his journey.

Akshay Kumar is all set to make his debut video with Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon and Punjabi fame Ammy Virk, Arvind Khaira is going to direct this music video which is going to be crooned by B Praak. The title of the music video has been revealed, the Akshay Kumar’s debut video will be titled as Filhaal. Well, it sounds to be an emotional one as per the title of the video but nothing has revealed yet.

It seemed that internet platforms are creating buzz and attracting the Bollywood stars on a high pitch, recently, Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal also tried his hands in the music video for the first time. He had been featured with Nora Fatehi and the song was titled Pachtaoge. Their video received a lot of appreciation and love from the audience.

.@akshaykumar is all set to feature in his first ever music video. The actor begins shooting for #Filhaal with #NupurSanon and @AmmyVirk. The music video is directed by #ArvinderKhaira and crooned by @BPraak#AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/OM80kYwN7k — Box Office India (@boxofficeindia) September 22, 2019

Undoubtedly, Akshay Kumar fans will be amazed to know that he is going to make his first-ever music video, Box Office India revealed the news on twitter and share that who all are going to be the part of this music video. After the beautiful journey of Kriti Sanon, it is going to be a great opportunity for her sister Nupur Sanon to attract the audience. Well, the shooting of the film has begun already but there have no confirmations about the release of the music video.

