Filhaal music video, Akshay Kumar Nupur Senon Video Song, Akshay Kumar trolled. The recent photos of Akshay Kumar with Nupur Senon's gets trolled. The actor is shooting for his first-ever music video and the pictures from their set went viral, and get trolled on social media.

Filhaal music video: Akshay Kumar recently surprised his fans by revealing that he had started shooting for his first-ever music video, he was shooting the music video with Kriti Senon’s sister Nupur Senon and Ammy Virk. The pictures from the set went viral but now the same pictures are getting trolled on the social media platform.

Akshay Kumar who took stand for all the issues happening in the country, who is particular for choosing scripts, on top when it comes to shooting and has his own ethics is getting trolled for something which was unexpected. He had been accused of disrespect women.

In the recent pictures, Akshay Kumar took the dupatta of his co-star to sit on it so that his clothes will not get dirty and this picture gave a chance to people to troll Mission Mission Mangal actor.

One of the users wrote that Akshay Kumar thinks himself to be very great and big that he could not even mind that he was sitting on a dupatta of girl. The users asked that is this the way he gave respect to a girl and his co-stars. Other users then took a stand and said that Akshay Kumar should be ashamed for his deed, this is not the way to treat any girl.

.@akshaykumar is all set to feature in his first ever music video. The actor begins shooting for #Filhaal with #NupurSanon and @AmmyVirk. The music video is directed by #ArvinderKhaira and crooned by @BPraak#AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/OM80kYwN7k — Box Office India (@boxofficeindia) September 22, 2019

People also questioned Nupur Senon that why she was quiet and did not say anything, and blaming that she might be feeling important that Akshay Kumar is sitting on her dupatta. There were several other derogatory comments made on the actors. Although such kind of trolls do not make sense because that might be the coincidence and happened just by mistake, so it was all waste of time and target the celebrities without knowing anything about them.

Akshay Kumar gave phenomenal performances and became the Khiladi of Bollywood industry, his work is an inspiration to many. However, apart from the music video, the actor will be seen in Housefull 4, Good News, Laxmmi Bomb, and Sooryavanshi.

