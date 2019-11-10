Filhall song: The first-ever collaboration of Nupur Sanon and Akshay Kumar has turned out to be very successful as the video trends on youtube and has garnered more than 15 million views on youtube.

Filhall song: The song Filhall has been making buzz all over since a very long time and now for the very first time, Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon have joined hands for their first-ever music video collaboration. The song which released yesterday around 5 pm in the evening has already crossed 15 million views in less than hour and is also trending on youtube. Crooned by B Praak, composed by Jaani, and starring Ammy Virk in a guest appearance, the song Filhall has won hearts for sure.

The song Filhaal is a romantic and heart-wrenching song, featuring Akshay Kumar as a doctor and Nupur Sanon as the lover who was in an accident and is admitted for surgery. The story revolves around them being in love, and still missing each other even when they both are married to different people. The song has received great reviews from all over and even marks as the first-ever music video of Akshay Kumar, Khiladi of Bollywood, illustrious career.

With Nupur Sanon making her acting debut soon, Kriti Sanon often shows her love for her younger sister on social media platforms, and when the first-ever song came out, Kriti was all praises for the sibling. She tweeted- So proud of you my little one, so happy that your journey began in such a musical way and that too with Akshay Kumar, is there anything you can’t do sir.

Check out the music video here:

#Filhal is 😍😍 @bpraak @jaani777 @arvindrkhaira you guys have created magic.. it felt like a whole film in 5min that made me wanna watch more.. this song is gonna be on top of my list for a long longggg time!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 🎵 https://t.co/X9tmlEVpEz — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) November 9, 2019

.@nupursanon so so proud of u my baby! 😘I’m so happy that ur journey has started in such a musical way!This is just the beginning..💞😍@akshaykumar is there anything u cannot do? Love your music video debut👌🏻My sis couldn’t have asked for a better costar! I mean it sir! 🤗 — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) November 9, 2019

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has one busy year with back to back movies lined up, as the Housefull 4 promotions are done, the actor is back at shooting and will be next seen in Good Newszz with Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, apart from this 2020 is one fulfilling year for the actor as he would be seen in Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb and Bachchan Pandey.

