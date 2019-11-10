Filhaal song: After a long wait, the first-ever music video of the Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar titled Filhall is finally out and it brings to the spotlight one of the most promising newcomers of the year Nupur Sanon. Identified as Kriti Sanon’s sister so far, Nupur Sanon has delivered a fantastic performance in the music video that boasts of not just a soulful soundtrack but also an impactful story that is bound to touch to your heart.

As social media goes gaga over Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon’s chemistry, B Praak’s voice and Jaani’s lyrics, Kriti Sanon has the sweetest reaction on her sister’s first-ever acting stint. Sharing her excitement on the song release, Kriti has tweeted that she has been hooked to the song for a long time and has been listening to it on repeat.

All praises for her little sister, Kriti said that she is so proud of her and the fact that her journey has started in such a musical way. Kriti further congratulated Akshay on his music video debut and thanked him for being a dream co-star to Nupur Sanon. She concluded the note by saying that Filhall felt like an entire movie in 5 minutes.

Overwhelmed by Kriti’s reaction, their fans on social media cannot stop adoring the sister-duo. Several social media users have also expressed their desire to watch Nupur Sanon perform on the big screen. Take a look:

While Nupur Sanon is yet to make her acting debut, Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar recently shared the screen space in Housefull 4. Reports are also rife that the duo might reunite for the superstar’s upcoming film Bachchan Pandey.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 