Filhaal song: Nupur Sanon has made her acting debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Filhall song. On the release of the music video, Kriti Sanon has showered praises on her little sister and the music video. Take a look-

Filhaal song: After a long wait, the first-ever music video of the Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar titled Filhall is finally out and it brings to the spotlight one of the most promising newcomers of the year Nupur Sanon. Identified as Kriti Sanon’s sister so far, Nupur Sanon has delivered a fantastic performance in the music video that boasts of not just a soulful soundtrack but also an impactful story that is bound to touch to your heart.

As social media goes gaga over Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon’s chemistry, B Praak’s voice and Jaani’s lyrics, Kriti Sanon has the sweetest reaction on her sister’s first-ever acting stint. Sharing her excitement on the song release, Kriti has tweeted that she has been hooked to the song for a long time and has been listening to it on repeat.

All praises for her little sister, Kriti said that she is so proud of her and the fact that her journey has started in such a musical way. Kriti further congratulated Akshay on his music video debut and thanked him for being a dream co-star to Nupur Sanon. She concluded the note by saying that Filhall felt like an entire movie in 5 minutes.

.@nupursanon so so proud of u my baby! 😘I’m so happy that ur journey has started in such a musical way!This is just the beginning..💞😍@akshaykumar is there anything u cannot do? Love your music video debut👌🏻My sis couldn’t have asked for a better costar! I mean it sir! 🤗 — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) November 9, 2019

#Filhal is 😍😍 @bpraak @jaani777 @arvindrkhaira you guys have created magic.. it felt like a whole film in 5min that made me wanna watch more.. this song is gonna be on top of my list for a long longggg time!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 🎵 https://t.co/X9tmlEVpEz — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) November 9, 2019

Overwhelmed by Kriti’s reaction, their fans on social media cannot stop adoring the sister-duo. Several social media users have also expressed their desire to watch Nupur Sanon perform on the big screen. Take a look:

Love you Kriti and Nupur..I had tweeted a few days back, is there anything @akshaykumar can't do…best wishes to both of you to scale great heights in your career.. love you for life Akshay sir.. kindly do a romantic movie..yes, 5 mnts video was like watching a whole movie..🙏🙏 — Kishore (@Srini10844388) November 10, 2019

Wow bahno ka pyaar so cute❤️😍 — axay patel🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) November 9, 2019

@kritisanon @NupurSanon u both sisters will rock Bollywood in near future… U both sisters have natural beauty. All the Best to both of u. — ସୁsanta 🇮🇳 (@susanta_CTC) November 9, 2019

While Nupur Sanon is yet to make her acting debut, Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar recently shared the screen space in Housefull 4. Reports are also rife that the duo might reunite for the superstar’s upcoming film Bachchan Pandey.

