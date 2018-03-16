Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan on Friday took to his Twitter handle to share that unfortunately, the phenomenal actor has been diagnosed with a rare disease called the Neuroendocrine tumor. The entire fraternity and his fans across the globe are praying for his speedy recovery and want him to get treated and return to India fit and healthy.

Days after sharing the unfortunate news about his rare disease, Irrfan on Friday finally shared that he is suffering from the Neuroendocrine tumor.

The actor on Friday took to his Twitter account and wrote, “ The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with NeuroEndrocine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope. The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As of the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research 😉 To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell.”

Earlier, his wife in a statement to the media said that her husband is a warrior and everyone should stop speculating about his disease. The entire fraternity and his fans across the globe are praying for his speedy recovery. Here are some Twitter reactions:

Prayers and love are with you brother. Hope you are well soon! — Rajpal Yadav (@rajpalofficial) March 16, 2018

More strength, health and love to you @irrfank You are precious….get well sooooooooooooooooon. — Nandita Das (@nanditadas) March 16, 2018

Our prayers are always with you sir. Wish you a speedy recovery 🙏🏻❤️❤️ https://t.co/LvEm0gwGUm — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) March 16, 2018

Wish you a speedy recovery Sir🙏 app jaldi jaldi theek ho jao. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) March 16, 2018

Hoping a speedy recovery for #IrrfanKhan I know he wil come back stronger than ever before… God bless you sir…..we love u alot❣️ pic.twitter.com/lhY17iCLmv — Sukriti Singh (@_sukritisingh) March 16, 2018

Hoping a speedy recovery for #IrrfanKhan ji..

I know he wil come back stronger than ever before… God bless you sir… — Kamaal R Khan- KRK (@KamalRKaan) March 16, 2018

You will be fine man! You're a fighter…Praying for you. Please pray and also requesting people to respect their privacy at this difficult time. Get well Soon Champion#IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/jF4zEOxrsZ — Shivam Shukla (@iamshivam12) March 16, 2018

Good luck for your treatment #IrrfanKhan. Hope we get to see many more of your fantastic movies soon pic.twitter.com/fHYC7DpUY5 — Manisha Sharma (@sharma__manisha) March 16, 2018

Actor #IrrfanKhan has disclosed that he has "Neuroendocrine Tumor" and he is going abroad for treatment.. Praying for #IrfanKhan ‘s speedy and full recovery… — Vijay Pandey (@vijayrpandey) March 16, 2018

i know he is the fighter he will recover it and come with more passion dont lose hope sir you are heart of india and pakistan industry #IrrfanKhan — Umar Farooq (@mepetriotic) March 16, 2018

