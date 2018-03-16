Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who a few days back took to Twitter to share that unfortunately the actor has been diagnosed with a rare disease. However, the Lunchbox actor did not reveal the name of the disease and his fans and film fraternity was pouring in wishes for the actor to get well soon. B’town and his fans were praying for Irrfan to recover from his ‘rare’ disease soon and come back like a fighter. Days after sharing the unfortunate news about his rare disease, Irrfan on Friday finally shared that he is suffering from the Neuroendocrine tumor.

The actor on Friday took to his Twitter account and wrote, “ The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with NeuroEndrocine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope. The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As of the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research 😉 To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell.”

Earlier, his wife in a statement to the media said that her husband is a warrior and everyone should stop speculating about his disease. The entire fraternity and his fans across the globe are praying for his speedy recovery. Here are some Twitter reactions:

