Starring Sachin Tiwari, the film inspired by Sushant Singh Rajput's life is expected to go on floors soon. The makers of the film plan to release the film on Christmas 2020.

A month after his demise, Bollywood is all set to make a film on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. For the lead role, the makers of the film have roped in TikTok star Sachin Tiwari, who is often regarded as his lookalike. Titled as Suicide Or Murder, the first look poster of the film introduces Sachin as ‘The Outsider.’

Speaking about the film, Film producer Vijay Shekhar Gupta told a news portal that Sushant’s death came as a huge shock for everyone but it is something new. He expressed that there are many actors who come to Bombay with a dream to make it big but don’t get any work. Some end up struggling all their lives.

He added that he wants to share the story of an outsider’s journey in Bollywood. Hinting at introducing other characters in the upcoming days, the filmmaker claimed that this film would unmask the real face of insiders of Bollywood. Reports are rife that the film will be heavily shot in Punjab and Mumbai and will be released on Christmas 2020.

Also Read: Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar unite for a horror-comedy film

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan dedicates a poem to corona warriors

The inside-outside debate, or popularly referred to as the nepotism debate, has taken not just Bollywood but the entire Hindi film industry by a storm. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been quite vocal about the issue, recently opened up about her struggle in the industry and said that she wanted to shave off her head and disappear after the industry turned against her.

Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide last month at his Mumbai residence. His fans have been demanding a CBI enquiry into his death, which has been backed by Rhea Chakraborty. The actor will be last seen in the upcoming film Dil Bechara.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu on Kangana Ranaut calling her a B-grade actress: I refuse to be bitter

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App