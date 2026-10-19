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Home > Entertainment News > Film Producer Amit Jani Chased In Sonipat Despite Y-Category Security, Alleges Armed Men Tried To Stop His Car

Film Producer Amit Jani Chased In Sonipat Despite Y-Category Security, Alleges Armed Men Tried To Stop His Car

Film producer Amit Jani alleges that armed men in a white car chased his vehicle and tried to stop him on NH-352A in Sonipat, despite his Y-category security. He contacted police and filed a complaint, with Murthal police investigating the incident.

Amit Jani (Image: Instagram)
Amit Jani (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 09:23 IST

Film producer Amit Jani has complained that armed people riding in a white car followed his vehicle and tried to make him stop on a highway in the Sonipat district of Haryana. This happened when he was returning from Jammu around 9 pm. In response to this incident, he informed the police and went to a police station. It is reported that the alleged incident took place on National Highway 352A near Devdu village. As per Jani, the people in the white car used weapons to stop his vehicle.

This incident has come into notice since it has been reported that Jani has received threats from gangsters Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar in the past. He even has Y-category security. Jani has approached the police in view of the alleged chase. However, who were the people in the white car, their motive behind the alleged chase and their relation, if any, to the past threats are yet to be established.

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What Happened To Amit Jani On The Sonipat Highway?

The incident apparently occurred while Jani was on his way back from Jammu. As per his complaint, he was being chased by some people in a white car who showed arms to him and demanded him to stop the vehicle. He immediately informed the local authorities about this through the emergency response number 112 because of his fear of any harm coming to him.

Bharat Singh Shreenet, a film director along with others were reportedly in the vehicle accompanying Jani. It could be relevant to the investigation regarding this pursuit. Jani initially reported to the Kundli police station, but he registered his complaint at Murthal police station later on.

Why Did Amit Jani Suspect A Threat?

Jani has reportedly received threats from gangsters Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar in the past. Against this background, he expressed concern about the alleged pursuit and the possibility that it could pose a threat to his life. However, there is no established evidence in the available reporting linking the occupants of the white car to either gangster. The motive behind the alleged incident also remains unclear.

The earlier threats provide context for Jani’s concerns, but they do not establish who was responsible for the latest incident. Any connection will need to be established through the police investigation.

Amit Jani Has Y-Category Security

The central government has reportedly provided Y-category security to Jani. The alleged incident has therefore raised questions about the circumstances in which he says he felt threatened while travelling on the highway.

The available reports do not clearly establish whether security personnel were accompanying Jani during the journey or detail the security arrangements in place at the time. The fact that he has Y-category security should not, by itself, be taken to mean that security personnel were present in his vehicle during the alleged pursuit.

What Has Police Said About The Incident?

Murthal police are investigating the complaint filed by Jani. The identities of the people allegedly travelling in the white car, whether weapons were displayed and why the vehicle was reportedly followed remain matters for investigation. Police findings will be crucial in determining the circumstances of the alleged incident and whether it had any connection to the threats Jani says he received previously.

For now, the account of the highway pursuit is based on Jani’s allegations. The claims should not be treated as established facts until further evidence or the investigation provides clarity.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff Firing: Viral Audio Carries ‘First And Last Warning’ For Salman Khan — Here’s Everything We Know So Far

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Film Producer Amit Jani Chased In Sonipat Despite Y-Category Security, Alleges Armed Men Tried To Stop His Car
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Film Producer Amit Jani Chased In Sonipat Despite Y-Category Security, Alleges Armed Men Tried To Stop His Car

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Film Producer Amit Jani Chased In Sonipat Despite Y-Category Security, Alleges Armed Men Tried To Stop His Car
Film Producer Amit Jani Chased In Sonipat Despite Y-Category Security, Alleges Armed Men Tried To Stop His Car
Film Producer Amit Jani Chased In Sonipat Despite Y-Category Security, Alleges Armed Men Tried To Stop His Car
Film Producer Amit Jani Chased In Sonipat Despite Y-Category Security, Alleges Armed Men Tried To Stop His Car
Film Producer Amit Jani Chased In Sonipat Despite Y-Category Security, Alleges Armed Men Tried To Stop His Car

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