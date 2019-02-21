Rajshri Productions head Raj Kumar Barjatya died in Mumbai on Thursday. The reports say that the producer was hospitalized in Reliance Hurkissondas Hospital two days back and recently the news was confirmed about his death by the movie critics Taran Adarsh and Komal Nahata on Twitter.

Veteran film producer Raj Kumar Barjatya passed away earlier this morning. The reports say that the producer died at the Mumbai’s Reliance Hurkissondas Hospital. Raj Kumar Barjatya has worked brillaintly and has given major hits to the industry as a producer in the movies like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, Vivaah and many more. The news was confirmed when Movie critic Taran Adarsh confirmed it saying on Twitter some minutes back. Trade Analyst Komal Nahata also came on Twitter to share the news of Raj Kumar’s demise and shared his emotions saying that only a week back, he met him at Prabhadevi office.

He further said that the hardworking man shared such a long time with his family and just a week back, he was looking fit and fine. The film Hum Chaar which released last week , was Raj Kumar’s last film as a producer. Some of his famous movies are Hum Pyaar Tumhi Se Kar Baithe, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Uuf Kya Jadoo Mohabbat Hai , Isi Life Mein, Piya Ka Ghar and many more. Talking about his production debut , he did it for the first time with Bollywood Dabangg Salman Khan and Bhagyashree in the film Maine Pyar Kiya in the year 1989.

Terribly shocking news. Shri RajKumarBarjatya passed away some minutes back at RelianceHurkissondas Hospital. Can’t believe this. Met him just a week back at his Prabhadevi office. He spent so much time with me and my family. He looked perfectly alright then. And now, he’s gone! — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) February 21, 2019

Shocked and saddened to learn of Rajkumar Barjatya ji’s demise… Raj Babu – as he was affectionately called – was an extremely soft-spoken person… Heartfelt condolences to Sooraj, the Barjatya family and #Rajshri parivaar. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 21, 2019

