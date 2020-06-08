Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has permitted TV and Film shootings in the state with limited staff and in accordance with Covid-19 lockdown guidelines.

Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao gave permission to film and TV shootings with a rider that they should follow the Covid 19 guidelines and lockdown conditions in the state. KCR signed on the file pertaining to the permission here on Monday. The CM clarified that film/TV shootings can be held in the state with limited staff and by following guidelines issued by the government from time to time. The post production works also permitted forthwith on the same lines.

The state government refused to give permission to film theaters to open for public as the central Guidelines have barred it. Several prominent film personalities met the CM recently and requested him to give permission for the film/TV shootings and post-production works as well as opening the film theaters for public.

Responding positively to their demand, the CM asked the officials concerned to prepare the guidelines. With this, Cinematography Minister Sri Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Chief Secretary Sri Somesh Kumar, prominent film personalities have met and prepared draft guidelines. The film personalities gave an assurance that they would conduct the film shootings/post-Production works with a limited number of people and abide by the guidelines of the state.

Based on this, the CM decided to give permissions for shootings and post-production works. The state government has made it clear that it cannot give permissions for the film theaters to open for public as on date due to the guidelines of the Central government.

