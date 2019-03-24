Filmfare Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the hottest couples in the industry. Recently, Alia Bhatt confessed her love for Ranbir Kapoor, while delivering thanking speech for the award for Best Actor female. Later, Ranbir Kapoor also kissed her before receiving the award for Best Actor (Male) for Sanju. Watch the video here

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most talked about couple in the industry. The duo was rumoured to be in a relationship for quite some time and recently, the diva has put rumours to rest by expressing her love at an award ceremony. The couple leaves no stone unturned to support each other in every thick and thin and always shells out couple goals for their fans. Some hours ago, the couple was spotted at Filmfare Award 2019, where they took home the black lady for their hard work and talent. Alia Bhatt won Best Actor female in the popular choice category for the film Raazi. Not only this, Meghna Gulzar’s film also got two awards, one for Best Director and another for Best Film.

While receiving the award, Alia thanked her director Meghna, her costar Vicky Kaushal and in the last, she called her beau Special one and further confessed on stage saying I love You (Ranbir Kapoor). After which Ranbir was snapped blushing by keeping his hands on his face. Not only this, when Ranbir Kapoor was called on stage for receiving Best Actor’s award for his film Sanju, he first kissed Alia Bhatt, who was sitting next to him and then went to receive the award.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor also took to her official Instagram handle to share the picture of the duo reciving the award. Further, Neetu quoted saying that these moments are her stress busters and she is super proud of both of them. Not only this, the event was attended by many other stars like Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif. Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Sanjya Leela Bhansali, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar. The films like Aandhadhun, Sanju, Raazi, Padmaavat and Badhaai Ho were the show stealers and won many awards at the event.

Talking about their work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be sharing the screen for the first time in the movie Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and is produced by Karan Johar. Brahmastra is a planned trilogy and will hit the theatres on December 20, 2019. Hardworking actor Alia Bhatt is currently promoting her upcoming film Kalank, which will hit the screens on April 17, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More