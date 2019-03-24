Filmfare Awards 2019: Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently stole the limelight at the prestigious award ceremony Filmfare Awards 2019. After getting appreciated by receiving awards, all the actors were snapped having a lot of fun at the event. Take a look at the picture:

There can be no doubt upon saying that this year Filmfare Awards 2019 belonged to the couples Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh. The star-studded award ceremony happened yesterday night and all the Bollywood stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Diya Mirza, Mouni Roy attended the prestigious ceremony. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are counted amongst the adorable couples of the industry. Recently, both of them won big at the ceremony, Alia Bhatt grabbed the award for Best Actor (female) for the film Raazi and her beau Ranbir Kapoor won Best Actor (Male) for Sanju. The pictures from the award ceremony are creating a huge buzz on social media and it can be very well said that Bollywood actors enjoyed their time to the fullest at the ceremony.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were sitting together at the event and enjoyed every moment of the ceremony. Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor also couldn’t resist herself and showered her love on the couple by uploading their picture, receiving the award at the Filmfare.

At the event, Alia Bhatt confessed her love for Ranbir Kapoor, while delivering thanking speech, she called Ranbir her special one and said I love You (Ranbir Kapoor) to this, Ranbir Kapoor started blushing and was snapped while keeping his hand on his face. Not only this, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also shelled out major couple goals at the ceremony.

Talking about work front, Alia Bhatt will next be appearing on-screens in the movie Kalank, which will hit the silver screens on April 17, 2019. Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his movie 83, which is directed by Kabir Khan and is based on 1983 Cricket World Cup. While his ladylove Deepika Padukone is all set to appear in the skin of Laxmi Agarwal, who is an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak. The shoot of the film has already begun and will hit the theatres at the year-end.

