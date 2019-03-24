Filmfare awards 2019 best-dressed celebrities: The Filmfare Awards 2019 held last night saw the best and worst of fashion. At the event, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif among many others emerged as the best dressed celebrities of the night. With this, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Kajol also raised the glamour quotient up high.

Bollywood had put its best foot forward at the Filmfare Awards 2019 that held last night in Mumbai. From Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal to Janhvi Kapoor, the award ceremony saw whos and who of the film industry in attendance who dazzled at the red carpet. Among many celebrities that we saw last night, there were some that aced the style quotient and raised the fashion metre.

Alia Bhatt, who won the best actress award for Raazi, was undoubtedly one of the best dressed celebrities of the night. Looking absolutely gorgeous, Alia opted for a sequined corsetted black gown by celebrity designer duo Ralph and Russo. Sheer on the top, the gown opened to a beautiful flare at the bottom. To complete her look, Alia opted for a dewy makeup look with a soft smokey eye and

nude lips and tied her in a bun.

Deepika Padukone also made a stunning appearance in black at the Filmfare awards. Opting for a black collared gown, Deepika went all out with a messy hair bun, intense smokey eye and nude lips. She completed her look with diamond earrings and minimal rings. The actor was seen wearing a gown by Alberta Ferreti and was styled by her stylist Shaleena Nathani.

Another celebrity to make her way to the list is Katrina Kaif. The actor won the award for best actress in a supporting role for her impressive performance in Zero co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. At the event, Katrina turned up in a pastel blue high slit gown by Falguni and Shane Peacock. With minimal makeup and soft curls, Katrina looked refreshing and extremely stunning.

Take a look at some other celebrities who looked like a million bucks at the event-

Among the men, Ranveer Singh was at his quirky best while actors like Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff looked their dapper best.

