Filmfare Awards 2019: Dhadak fame actor Janhvi Kapoor made her presence in the Filmfare Awards 2019, donning a snazzy champagne colored off-shoulder gown. The diva looked glamorous posing with famous fashion couturier Manish Malhotra. The 22-year-old actor mesmerized everyone by her dance performance and garnared a lot of appreciation. Talking much about her red carpet look, the actor complimented her attire with the perfect wavy hairdo and a light nude maquillage.

In an interview, Janhvi revealed her first experience in the Filmfare performance and said that it is one among the most important events in an actors life and she is overwhelmed to be a part of it. Holding patience she expressed the level of her excitment. Whereas, Malish Malhotra missed the ethnic wear and articulate his love for sari. But indeed said, that he is not against gown. Apart from this, both the fashion icons look perfectly glamorous in the star-studded award function.

On the film front, Jnhvi would next be seen in Sharan Sharma’s Kargil Girl which is a biopic based on the life of India’s first ever woman combat pilot Gunjan Saxena. The film, parts of which were being shot in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh earlier this month, would also feature Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. This movie would be a challenging task for Janhvi and we hope that she will make justice to her role.

The star kid is also a part of Karan Johar’ next ambitious film Takht which is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2020. The multi-starrer magnum opus would also feature Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Bhumi Pednekar. Janhvi who rose to fame after her Bollywood debut opposite Ishaan Khatter in Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak impressed a mass of audience by her performance, ranked herself in the headlines. Janhvi is also being reported to be a part of Dinesh Vijan’s comedy horror movie opposite Rajkummar Rao. The young actor astonished everyone with her flawless performance in the Filmfare award 2019 and grabbed the limelight.

