Filmfare awards 2019: Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon is one of the most adored newbies of the industry who is basking over the success of her recent hit Luka Chuppi. After surprising everyone with her superb acting skills, the diva is raising the temperatures with her sexy moves. She stunned everyone recently with her power-packed performance in Zee Cine Awards and now she has dropped a rehearsal video from Filmfare awards 2019. Take a look!

Bollywood beauty Kriti Sanon has been grabbing headlines since her movie Luka Chuppi hit the silver screens. The diva gave a splendid performance in the movie and bagged appreciation from the critics. Kriti Sanon looked quite convincing as Rashmi, who is a small town girl with big dreams. Now, the actor is hogging headlines for her superb dancing skills. Ahead of the big night of awards, Kriti Sanon shared glimpses from her power-packed performance on social media. Riding high on the success of her recent outing, Kriti Sanon is in high demand when it comes to award functions.

Recently, Kriti Sanon surprised the audience with her electrifying performance at the Zee Cine Awards and is currently gearing up for the Filmfare awards. People loved her dance moves and her expressive eyes and are eagerly waiting for another power-packed performance of her. Not just a versatile actor, Kriti is also an impressive dancer, the example of which has been her moves on her striking chartbusters.

Here’s the video!

Offering a piece of her talent yet again, Kriti Sanon will be burning the dance floor at the Filmfare Awards and shared insights into her intoxicating performance through rehearsals video. The diva took to her official Instagram handle to post this video where she can be seen donning a black attire. Dancing on a peppy track, the actor promises a perfect Punjabi playlist.

The actress captioned it announcing that her fans can enjoy this power-packed performance tomorrow when the Filmfare Awards 2019 will be telecasted on the television. The diva looks absolutely sexy and her dance moves won’t let you take your eyes off her!

Winning the box office with her highest ever solo female lead Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon is basking in the glory of her recent outing that is heading to cross the 100 crore mark. After delivering the super-hit Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon is now moving ahead to her interesting line up of films including Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, and Panipat.

