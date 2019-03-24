Filmfare awards 2019: Television beauty Mouni Roy who is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Romeo Akbar Walter, chose a perfect shimmery black dress to don the red carpet of much-awaited show, Filmfare. The gorgeous beauty in the viral picture can be seen wearing a body-hugging gown.

Mouni Roy who is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Romeo Akbar Walter starring John Abraham, is one of the most popular and bankable divas of Indian television industry. The gorgeous lady who is famous for her Naagin role, made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold. Not just the film industry, Mouni Roy enjoys millions of fanbase on social media who makes sure that the lady feels loved and special by liking her pictures and garnering their love through comment section.

Recently the gorgeous diva was heard taking about the role she is essaying in John Abraham starrer Romeo Akbar Walter which is based on a RAW Agent. Mouni Roy in the movie will be seen playing John Abraham’s love interest. Mouni Roy in a n interview was noted saying that she had to unlearn and undo a lot of things. The gorgeous diva who is talkative person by nature and is always bubbling with energy but not quiet and this character talks so less, so subtle and silent. So she had to process that which was a task but the lady enjoyed it.

As the entire Bollywood donned the red carpet at Filmfare Awards 2019, Mouni Roy was seen sizzling in a blck dress at the much-awaited award show. In a black shimmery dress with a perfect hair-do, Mouni Roy is looks gorgeous as she posed for shutterbugs at the event. Take a look at the pictures shared by Viral Bhayani on his official Instagram handle:

Mouni Roy will be seen featuring in Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Namit Malhotra under the banners of Dharma Production. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 20, this year. Mouni Roy who will feature at Rukmini in Rajkummar Rao starrer Made In China is helmed by Mikhil Musale and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Bhshan Kumar under the banners of Maddock Films.

