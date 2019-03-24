Filmfare Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the hottest couples of the industry and leave no chance of giving major couple goals to their fans. Recently, Neetu Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to share the picture of the couple receiving the award at Filmfare. She further quoted that she is proud of both of them.

Filmfare Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most popular couples of the B-town. Starting from their chemistry to their on-screen presence, the young Jodi is known as the power couple of the industry. Moreover, the hardworking actors know very well how to prove themselves on-screen and recently won big at the Filmfare Awards 2019. Alia Bhatt won the Best Actor in a leading role (Female) for the second time for her film Raazi, while her boyfriend Ranbir took home Best Actor in a leading role (Male) for his film Sanju. Both of them leaves no chance of showcasing their love and this got prooved when Alia called Ranbir –Special One on stage while delivering her speech.

Not only Alia, when Ranbir was called on stage as the winner of Best Actor in Leading Role (Male), he first kissed his ladylove Alia, who was just sitting next to him. After which he hugged Dipika Padukone, who was sitting next to the couple and then went to the stage to receive the award. A few minutes ago, Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to shower love on the power couple. She quoted that these moments make her forget all the stress and she feels proud of both of them. It seems Neetu Kapoor is very happy for the couple and wishes them luck at every step of their success.

Talking about their work front, both of them will be appearing on-screen for the first time in their upcoming Brahmastra, which is said to be the first film in a planned trilogy. The movie is set to hit the silver screens on December 20, 2019, and also features Bollywood Big B, Dimple Kapadia, Divyendu Sharma and Mouni Roy in a negative role.

Not only this, Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Kalank, which is one of the dream projects of the producer Karan Johar. Kalank is a period drama film directed by Abhishek Varman which stars Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha and will hit the silver screens on April 17, 2019.

Alia Bhatt will also appear in S. S Rajamouli’s RRR which features Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and will hit the theatres on next year during Eid.

