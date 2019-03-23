Finally, today the most awaited and one of the most prestigious award night will take place at Jio Garden, Mumbai a 5 pm. 64th Vimal Filmfare Awards 2019 will happen today and it is said that this time, it will be really difficult for the jury members to take the decision as compared to the previous years. Here are the predictions for winner's list, have a look

Filmfare Awards 2019 predictions: Filmfare Awards are counted amongst the oldest and the most prestigious awards in India. The award ceremony first got introduced in the year 1954 and since then the tradition is carried forward. Finally, the time has arrived when the most craved for film award will be held. This year, it will be the 64th Filmfare awards will be taking place and it is predicted that the job of the jury will not be that easy as compared to previous years. Many remarkable and content-rich films were released like Mukkabaaz, Manto, Stree and October, Raazi, Badhaai Ho and have impressed the audience to the fullest with its interesting storyline. Not only this, popular stars did not have a great show in the year as movies like Thugs of Hindostan, Zero and Race 3 fail to impress fans.

Some days ago, Filmfare awards announced the main nominations list and Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh announced the date, March 23, 2019 to be the big day. Here is a list of predictions so as to whom will take the black lady home.

Best Film Nominations:

Out of the various nominations like Padmaavat, Raazi, Sanju, Stree, Badhaai Ho, Andhadhun. It can be predicted that Raazi will take the award for Best Film Nominations. Crime drama film featured megastar Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film was directed by Meghna Gulzar and impressed the fans with its interesting story and performance of the actors. The movie earned Rs 194 crore worldwide and emerged to become one of the highest grossing film featuring a female protagonist.

Best Film Critics Nominations:

Nominations were Tumbbad, Raazi, Pataakha, Manto Badhaai Ho, Andhadhun, Out of which, it can be predicted that Andhadhun can win the title. The film featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Ape and Tabu and it is called to be one of the best crime thrillers of the year 2018. The film was directed by Ariram Raghavan and recived a lot of praises from the critics as well as the audience. The film earned Rs 92 crores in India and Rs 103 crore worlwide which very well proves that the film won the hearst of its audience.

Best Actor (Male) Nominations:

Nominations are Akshay Kumar for Padman, Rajkummar Rao for Stree, Ayushmann Khurrana for Andhadhun, Shah Rukh Khan for Zero, Ranbir Kapoor for Sanju, Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat. It can be predicted that Ranveer Singh will take away the title for Best Actor. Padmaavat struggled a lot to get released. Though the storyline was interesting but the most appreciated about the film was Ranveer Singh’s acting in the role of Khilji. The film earned Rs 360 crores and emerged as one of the top grossers of the year.

Best Actor (Female) Nominations:

The nominations for Best Actor (Female) are Deepika Padukone for Padmaavat, Neena Gupta for Badhaai Ho, Alia Bhatt for Raazi, Tabu for Andhadhun and Rani Mukerji for Hichki. It is predicted that Neena Gupta can take the black lady for Best Actor (Female). Though before the movie got released it wasn’t predicted that it will not create a buzz but surprisingly, it proved to be one of the best family entertainers of the year 2018. The film were in theatres for approximately 2 months and impressed the audience to the fullest with the storyline. The film featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Surekha Sikri, Gajraj Rao and Sanya Malhotra. The best part about the film was Neena Gupta’s performance, she played the role of Mrs Kaushik, who was pregnant.

Critics Best Actor in Leading Role (Female)

Nominations for Critics Best Actor in Leading Role are Anushka Sharma for Sui Dhaaga, Alia Bhatt for Raazi, Radhika Madan for Pataakha, Neena Gupta for Badhaai Ho, Tabu for Andhadhun and Taapsee Panu for Mulk. It is anticipated that Alia Bhatt will take home the black lady for Raazi. Alia Bhatt is counted amongst the most outstanding actors of the industry. In the film, she played the role of Indian Spy Sehmat, who married to Pakistani officer. Raazi is based on a true story of the 1970’s and is a mixture of emotions, challenges, the feeling of doing something for the nation.

Best Supporting Actor Nominations (Male)

Nominations are Aparshakti Khurana for Stree, Gajraj Rao for Badhaai Ho, Vicky Kaushal for Sanju, Manoj Pahwa for Mulk, Pankaj Tripathi for Stree and Jim Sarbh for Padmaavat. It is predicted that Vicky Kaushal will take away the title for Best Supporting Actor Nominations (Male) for the movie Sanju. Sanju was based on the controversial life of the superstar Sanjay Dutt. In the film, Ranbir Singh took up the responsibilty to depict the role of Sanjay and received a lot of praise for the audience as well as the critics. Vicky Kaushal played the role of Kamlesh Kanhaiyalal Kapasi which was well appreciated bu the fans.

Best Supporting Female Actor Nominations:

Gitanjali Rao for October, Katrina Kaif for Zero, Shikha Talsania for Veere Di Wedding, Surekha Sikhri for Badhaai Ho, Yamini Das for Sui Dhaaga: Made In India, Swara Bhaskar for Veere Di Wedding. It is predicted that Swara Bhaskar will win this title for the film Veere Di Wedding. Swara Bhaskar is counted amongst the bold actors of the industry as she best depicts deep and intense roles in films. Veere Di Wedding is a female buddy comedy film, directed by Shashanka Ghosh. The film earned Rs 138 crore and prooved to be one of the highest grossing films of the year.

These were the predictions for the one of the most awaited nights Filmfare Award 2019, which will take place today, March 23, 2019.

