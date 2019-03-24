Filmfare awards 2019: Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are making all the right buzz with their growing friendship. Kalank producer Karan Johar recently made the duo dance on Kalank's song First Class and it is taking social media by storm. Deepika has also shared a candid photo of Ranbir, Ranveer and Vicky Kaushal on her Instagram account calling them her favourites.

The 64th Filmfare Awards 2019 brought the whos of who of Bollywood industry under one roof last night in Mumbai. However, it was the camaraderie between Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt that grabbed eyeballs and made everyone’s hearts melt. As inside photos from the star-studded ceremony continue to go viral, Kalank producer Karan Johar took to his official Twitter account to share a candid video of Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor that is winning the Internet.

In the video shared by Karan Johar, the superstars can be seen grooving on Kalank’s song First Class that released earlier this week. Featuring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, First Class has garnered 23 million views in no time. Looking at Ranbir and Ranveer’s camaraderie, we cannot wait to watch them together on the big screen. The video going viral on social media is an absolute treat for their fans.

With this, the director also shared an adorable selfie with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt. Interestingly, the trio will be seen sharing the screen space in Karan Johar’s ambitious film Takht alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Takht is slated for a theatrical release in 2020.

Redefining bromance, a photo of Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal is also taking social media by storm in which they can be seen cuddling with each other. Deepika Padukone shared the photo on her Instagram story and called them her favourites.

Have a look at the other photos from Filmfare Awards 2019 that are going viral on social media-

At the award ceremony, Ranbir Kapoor received the best actor in a leading role (Male) award for Sanju while Ranveer Singh has been announced as critics best actor in a leading role for Padmaavat.

After the success of Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh will be seen in upcoming films like 83 and Takht. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in films like Brahmastra and Shamshera.

