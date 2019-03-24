Filmfare Awards 2019: Just like Ranveer Singh has been thanking ladylove Deepika Padukone after every success, Alia Bhatt also went on stage and said I love You to Ranbir Kapoor. Some photos from the big star-studded night have been surfacing the internet and it witnesses some crazy PDA moments. These cutesy exchange of love will surely melt your hearts!

Filmfare Awards 2019: Bollywood’s PDA game is on fire and the celebrities could not themselves at the Filmfare’s too. If there was a category for Best PDA possible, it could easily be given to Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone or Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Filmfare awards 2019 was full of romantic moments between these happy B-town couples and the camera could capture few. The Internet is flooded with these PDA photos and people are drooling over their cuteness.

Started by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the game of PDAs is rising as Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor put a step forward it too. Now, it is not just about Ranveer Singh who has been over-expressive for his feeling, every time and everywhere, even Ranbir Kapoor gets a kiss of love from Alia Bhatt.



As depicted in the pictures, Ranveer Singh kneeled down in front of wifey Deepika Padukone and she showed love to him by giving a kiss! Similarly, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were captured holding hands tightly and exchanging kisses.

The successful couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor came up with flying colours as Ranbir bagged the title for Best Actor while Alia Bhatt bagged the award for Best actress. Alia Bhatt has been receiving appreciation for her splendid performance in Raazi and Ranbir Kapoor is basking praises for his superb acting in Sanju. The duo is rumoured to be planning their wedding soon with full support from family. Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan and Ranbir Kapoor’s mom Neetu Kapoor are quite positive about their relationship and their involvement is witnessed every now and then. Alia Bhatt even shsared a photo of them together, which indicated things getting serious for the duo.

