Filmfare Awards 2019: Gully Boy actor shared a picture with Mouni Roy, where he is seen posing like snakes with gorgeous Mouni Roy, this is from the middle of the rehearsals and he took to his picture sharing handle and shared a picture with a dance group. Have a look inside.

Filmfare Awards 2019: The much-awaited Filmfare Award is to take place today, all Bollywood stars will share the same roof. Some glimpse of the coruscating performances are been shared in the social media and audiences are getting impulsive to watch the Starry ceremony tonight. Recently Ranveer Singh took to his picture sharing handle and shared a picture where he can be seen posing like snakes with gorgeous Mouni Roy, this is from the middle of the rehearsals. The picture will surely bound you to laugh till your stomach aches.

Gully Boy actor shared another picture where he is seen posing with a group of dancers. The picture looks colorful, the whole troop is smiling bright like a ray of sunshine keeping Ranveer in the middle of the frame. All the children look extremely happy sharing a picture with a versatile actor like Ranveer.

Ranveer is been nominated among the best actors award, and after garnering a lot of appreciation for his last past movies, the Padmavaat actor is ready to entertain a mass of audience by his action pack performance tonight.

Filmfare Awards are counted amongst the oldest and the most prestigious awards in India. The award ceremony first got introduced in the year 1954 and since then the tradition is carried forward. Many remarkable films were released last year which gained a lot of appreciation from the audiences like Mukkabaaz, Manto, Stree and October, Raazi, Badhaai Ho the storylines were outstanding, for which they been nominated. Talking about Megna Gulzar’s Razzi movie which earned Rs 194 crore worldwide and emerged to become one of the highest grossing film featuring a female protagonist, have the chances to win the prestigious Filmfare award tonight.

The Filmfare announcement has already created a buzz among all audiences. It will be interesting to watch the Award function tonight and to witness the fabulous performances of all the stars.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More