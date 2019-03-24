Filmfare Awards 2019: Filmfare Awards 2019, the much-awaited award ceremony was a starry affair. Bollywood celebrities from Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor graced the award ceremony. The evening turned out to be memorable for some actors, while some went home disappointingly. Sara Ali Khan turned out to be lucky and won the title of Best Debutante of the Year. She took to social media to express her happiness.

Filmfare Awards 2019: Sara Ali Khan, who made her much-anticipated Bollywood debut, in the previous year with ‘Kedarnath’, has won the title for the Best Debut actor (female) at Vimal Filmfare awards 2019 which took place on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Donning a beige and golden lehenga, she looked beautiful. Keeping her look simple, she accessorised the look with a wrist-watch and made the heads turn at the red carpet. Sara took to her social media handle and expressed her happiness sharing the pictures as she posed with the black lady. She thanked Filmfare for giving her honour to being able to kiss the black lady which is truly surreal. She also creditted the team Kedarnath and thanked everyone for making her dream come true. As soon as Sara posted, the comments section was flooded with fans and members of B-town congratulating her for the honour.

Before winning the title, she was nervous. However, her massive fan following across the world made her to win the title who appreciated her acting.

The actress made tremors across the Bollywood after making her debut. She is the only debutante to have not just one but two films in a span of just a month which shattered box-offices.

The actress made her second appearance on-screen within a span of two weeks from her debut release. Sara stole the hearts of the audience in ‘Simmba’. The film set the cash counters ringing, turning out one of the biggest blockbusters of the previous year.

Sara is on the cloud nine with back to back success at the box office. Recently, Sara made her debut on the Bollywood magazine Filmfare, cover for the March feature. The absolute beauty has left us jaw-droppingly mesmerised, and, we can’t simply take our eyes off from the picture.

Ever since she made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, Sara is the much-talked diva in the industry for her great sense of humour and charming personality. The audience is looking forward to see the actress on the silver screen. Owing to immense fan following, various brands have been queuing up to sign her as the brand ambassador.

Sara Ali Khan, will be next seen in recently announced Imtiaz Ali ‘s next alongside Kartik Aaryan slated to hit the screen next year.

