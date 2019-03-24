Filmfare awards 2019: Bollywood came together under one roof last night to celebrate the best of Bollywood industry. In the photos going viral on social media, Sara Ali Khan can be seen posing with the trophy while Deepika Padukone can be seen bonding well with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Filmfare awards 2019: The 64th Filmfare Awards 2019 held last night in Mumbai was a star studded affair. From whos and who of Bollywood industry in attendance to enthralling performance, the award night was unmissable. As the best of talent got recognition from the industry, there were also several photos from the event going viral on social media for all the right reasons.

At the award ceremony, Sara Ali Khan received an award for the best debut of the year. The talented actor had impressed with her acting talent and on-screen charm in her debut film Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Elated by the honour, Sara took to her official Instagram account to share a few photos with the trophy. In one of the photos, she can be seen kissing the trophy while she can be seen posing with her mother Amrita Singh in another photo.

Sharing the photos on her official Instagram account, Sara said that receiving the black lady feels truly surreal and dedicated the award to the team of Kedarnath. She also thanked her for making her dream come true.

Along with this, a photo from the event is also going viral in which Deepika Padukone can be seen bonding with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. While both the ladies stunned in black gowns, Ranbir looked dapper in a black tuxedo. At the event, Alia Bhatt won the best actor (female) award for Raazi while Ranbir Kapoor won the best actor (male) award for Sanju.

In another photo surfacing on social media, Ranbir and Ranveer can be seen hugging each other while Deepika and Alia smile looking at both of them. This is one priceless picture for all Bollywood lovers, Isn’t It?

On the professional front, Actors Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone have some of the most ambitious projects in the making. Sara Ali Khan is currently shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s next and has also been roped in for the sequel of Coolie No. 1. Fresh out of the success of Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh will be seen in 83 and Takht while Alia Bhatt has films like Brahmastra, RRR, Inshallah and many others. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Brahmastra opposite Alia Bhatt and will also be seen in Shamshera. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will soon start shooting for Chhapaak.

