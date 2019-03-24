Kalank actor Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram to share a rare off-screen picture with friend Ranveer Singh. He was seen posing behind the actress, and later Sonakshi shared the photos on her Instagram stories sharing the fun moment.

The most praised actors among the Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh is well-known for his power-packed performances. The actor made a benchmark in the field of acting after delivering blockbuster movies like Simmba, Padmaavat, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and more. Ranveer’s recent release Gully Boy, that was directed by Zoya Akhtar, went on to become one of the best films ever made in the film industry. The Simmba actor won every heart after playing a demonish role in Padmavaat.

Recently, Ranveer’s Lootera co-star Sonakshi Sinha was getting herself shot for a photo shoot, where inbetween her friend decided to crash it with his funny moves. He was seen posing behind the actress, and later Sonakshi shared the photos on her Instagram stories, captioning it a clash in between the shoot. The Dabangg actor looks super excited donning in a yellow suit. Check below

Both the actors worked together in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Lootera movie, a historical romantic film based upon the story of a young archaeologist and the daughter of a Bengali zamindar. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. The movie was counted as one of the best movies of the year 2013, garnered a lot of appreciation from fans.

On the work front, Sonakshi is currently ready with her next film Kalank, that is helmed by Abhishek Varman. Bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film featured by Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, and Madhuri Dixit in the crucial roles. Recently the teaser and songs of the film are been released which created a buzz among everyone. The much-awaited film will hit the theaters on April 17, 2019. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is currently working on Kabir Khan’s 83 that is based on India’s 1983 World Cup win against West Indies under the captainship of Kapil Dev. The film will feature Hardy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Jiva, Vijay Verma, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Bhasin amongst the others. Fan’s are waiting eagerly to watch the movie. Let’s hope to see the Lootera co-actors working together in the upcoming time, till then the mischevious off-screen fun is enough to entertain the fans.

