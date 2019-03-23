Filmfare Awards 2019: Bollywood is all set for an entertaining night as Filmfare Awards 2019 is going to held tonight. Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who kickstarted the year on a high note with his blockbuster film Uri: The Surgical Strike, is going to make her debut tonight on Filmfare. At the award night, the actor will be paying a tribute to Amitabh Bachchan.

With his impressive performances in Raazi, Sanju and Uri: The Surgical Strike, Actor Vicky Kaushal has emerged as one of the most bankable stars of Bollywood. As he rides high after registering his first Rs 200 crore film, the actor is all set to make his debut on Filmfare stage tonight. Prepping for his voltage performance tonight, the actor has revealed to the portal that he will be paying a tribute to none other than Amitabh Bachchan.

Speaking about his much-awaited performance, Vicky said he is very excited for three reasons. While it will be his first time on the Filmfare stage, he will also be paying a tribute to Amitabh Bachchan. With this, his performance is being choreographed by Shaimak Davar whose work he has followed since his childhood. Amid heightened expectations, a photo has also gone viral on social media in which he can be seen preparing for the big show tonight with Shah Rukh Khan. Looking at the photo, it is clear that the duo will be sharing the stage to enthral everyone with their entertaining performance.

Vicky Kaushal’s last release Uri: The Surgical Strike emerged as a blockbuster. Along with garnering praises from film critics, Bollywood celebrities and Politicians, the film was also a success at the box office. In its successful run at the box office, the film entered the Rs 200 crore club and shined through as one of the highest grossing films of 2019.

According to the latest reports, Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh, Mouni Roy, Janhvi Kapoor among many others will also be performing at the event. Films like Padmaavat, Badhaai Ho, Andhadhun, Raazi and Sanju among others are among the front-runners for grabbing the trophy while actors like Ranveer Singh, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ayushmann Khurrana have been nominated for the coveted awards.

After Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in upcoming film Udham Singh biopic and Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht co-starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. As per latest reports, Vicky is also working on a horror-comedy film alongside Bhumi Pednekar.

