Filmfare Awards: After fans called Taapsee Pannu female Ayushmaan Khuranna, the actor responds with a befitting reply. Taapsee Pannu won the Filmfare for her performance in Saand Ki Aankh.

65 th Filmfare Awards: Actor Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar won the Filmfare award for Sand ki Aankh on Saturday. Taapsee’s performance in the film was lauded by the audience and film did pretty well at the Box Office.

After Taapsee was conferred with the Filmfare, fans extended congratulatory messages and wishes on social media. Filmmaker Tanuj Garg congratulated Taapsee stating Congrats to the powerhouse, Bollywood’s female Ayushmann Khurrana.

The Pink actor was quick to respond, she said how about calling her Bollywood’s first Taapsee Pannu?

To which, Tanuj replied, Of course! Inimitable, singular, distinctive!

What about calling me bollywood ki pehli Taapsee Pannu 💁🏻‍♀️ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 16, 2020

Another social media user agreed with Taapsee and said, Yaaaas! Queen. A woman’s success doesn’t need to always be equated to that of a man. You’re your own person and this is just amazing! Congratulations, people on Twitter said.

Taking on Tanuj and backing Taapsee’s befiting reply, a user asked why does a woman has be compared to a man to show her achievement ?

Taapsee has done enough to be acknowledged and appreciated, wrote another person.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu is all set to deliver another film ‘Thappad’ on social issues. Film’s trailer has already received a great response and Taapsee Pannu fans are eagerly waiting for her upcoming film.

In the film, Taapsee would play lead against Vikrant Messie, who slaps her publicly. After which, Taapsee decides to divorce her husband.

The film has been scheduled to hit the theaters on February 28, 2020.

Earlier, Taapsee has delivered hits like Pink, Saand Ki Aankha, Badla, Baby, and many others.

