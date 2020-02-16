Filmfare Awards: Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan 's towel performance video with Karan Johar ticked audience's funny bone at the 65th Filmfare Awards held in Guwahati. Watch video below:

65th Filmfare Awards: Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan stole the show the glam night of the 65th Filmfare Awards. The prestigious Award ceremony was held at Guwahati’s Sarasujai Stadium where several Bollywood stars including Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Pooja Hegde, Ranveer Singh, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar and others arrived.

It was the first time that the prestigious award ceremony was being held outside Mumbai.

Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal’s dance performance entertained the fans a lot and gave audience a fun time as they were draped in towels.

Both of them were co-hosts for theme night, who decided to appear on stage in towels, leaving everyone in stunned and in laughter.

After which, filmamker Karan Johar makes entry questioning them about pants, the gestures.

Watch the hilarious video:

Gully Boy rocks at Filmfare:

Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy sweeped away 13 awards, which set a new record at Filmfare, surpassing Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), Devdas and Black’s joint record of 10 awards. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt won the Best Actor and Actress awards for their performances in Gully Boy.

Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khuranna and Hrithik Roshan’s blockbuster films Uri: The Surgical Strike, Article 15 and War bagged 3 awards each at the Filmfare.

