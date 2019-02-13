Filmfare Style Awards 2019 was a grand affair at the JW Marriott Hotel in Mumbai on February 12, 2019, Tuesday. Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aryan, Mouni Roy, Kajol and Rekha among others graced the red carpet. Many celebrities turned the heads with their glamorous yet stylish appearance at the red carpet. From Deepika Padukone, Rekha to Janhvi Kapoor, Kajol, Sonakshi Sinha, everyone looked the epitome of beauty. They made our heads turn in their well-tailored classy outfits. Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram to share a lovely selfie. In the photograph, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and Sonakshi Sinha can be seen happily posing for the cameras.
While Shahid Kapoor took away the Most Stylish Star award among the male nominations. Sonam Kapoor wins the female Most Stylish Awards. For award ceremony, Shahid Kapoor wore black pantsuit, while Sonam Kapoor opted to wear a black off-shoulder outfit with an elongated puffed up sleeves.
Here is the complete list of the winners:
Emerging Face of Fashion (Female): Janhvi Kapoor
Emerging Face of Fashion (Male): Ishaan Khatter
Hotstepper of the Year: Vicky Kaushal
The Specialist: Micky Contractor
Clutter Breaker of the Year: Ayushmann Khurrana
Trailblazer of Fashion: Karisma Kapoor
Most Stylish Musician: Diljit Dosanjh
Timeless Beauty: Kajol
Risk-taker of the Year: Sonakshi Sinha
The Ultimate Diva: Rekha
Most Stylish Star (Female): Sonam Kapoor
Most Stylish Star (Male): Shahid Kapoor
Most Glamorous Star (Female): Deepika Padukone
Most Glamorous Star (Male): Shah Rukh Khan
We bring you with lots of precious moments from the starry night which made it a memorable one. Check out all the beautiful photos from the award cermeony:
