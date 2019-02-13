Filmfare Style Awards 2019 was a starry night at the JW Marriott Hotel in Mumbai on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, From Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aryan, Mouni Roy, Kajol and Rekha who's and who of Bollywood dazzled the red carpet. Hardly any other celebrity who didn't steal the limelight in the grand evening. Janhvi Kapoor, Kajol, Sonakshi Sinha, Deepika Padukone everyone looked beautiful.

Filmfare Style Awards 2019 was a grand affair at the JW Marriott Hotel in Mumbai on February 12, 2019, Tuesday. Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aryan, Mouni Roy, Kajol and Rekha among others graced the red carpet. Many celebrities turned the heads with their glamorous yet stylish appearance at the red carpet. From Deepika Padukone, Rekha to Janhvi Kapoor, Kajol, Sonakshi Sinha, everyone looked the epitome of beauty. They made our heads turn in their well-tailored classy outfits. Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram to share a lovely selfie. In the photograph, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and Sonakshi Sinha can be seen happily posing for the cameras.

While Shahid Kapoor took away the Most Stylish Star award among the male nominations. Sonam Kapoor wins the female Most Stylish Awards. For award ceremony, Shahid Kapoor wore black pantsuit, while Sonam Kapoor opted to wear a black off-shoulder outfit with an elongated puffed up sleeves.

Here is the complete list of the winners:

Emerging Face of Fashion (Female): Janhvi Kapoor

Emerging Face of Fashion (Male): Ishaan Khatter

Hotstepper of the Year: Vicky Kaushal

The Specialist: Micky Contractor

Clutter Breaker of the Year: Ayushmann Khurrana

Trailblazer of Fashion: Karisma Kapoor

Most Stylish Musician: Diljit Dosanjh

Timeless Beauty: Kajol

Risk-taker of the Year: Sonakshi Sinha

The Ultimate Diva: Rekha

Most Stylish Star (Female): Sonam Kapoor

Most Stylish Star (Male): Shahid Kapoor

Most Glamorous Star (Female): Deepika Padukone

Most Glamorous Star (Male): Shah Rukh Khan

We bring you with lots of precious moments from the starry night which made it a memorable one. Check out all the beautiful photos from the award cermeony:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More