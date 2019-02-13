Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Bollywood actors like Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ishaan Khattar, Karisma Kapoor look fabulous at the Filmfare Awards 2019 night. Below is the list of who wore what at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019.

Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: At the glamorous award night, Bollywood celebrities walked on the red carpet in classy outfits. The Filmfare 2019 awards night was held in Mumbai on Tuesday, where stars like Deepika Padukone, Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurana and many others marked their presence. Actor Janhvi Kapoor won became the emerging face of fashion (female) of Bollywood award, while in the male category Ishaan Khatter bagged the award. Vicky Kaushal was named as the Hotstepper of the Year. The clutter breaker of the Year was given to Ayushmann Khurrana.

Veteran actor Rekha was awarded with The Ultimate Diva trophy, while Sonam Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan received the Most Stylish Star (Female), Most Stylish Star (Male), Most Glamorous Star (Female), Most Glamorous Star (Male) awards respectivly.

Check out the list for who wore what at the glamorous night of the Filmfare Awards 2019:

The list starts with diva Sonam Kapoor, who was donning a black colour dress off the shoulder gown. The dress was reportedly designed by celebrity designer Shehla Khan. Whish Sonam Kapoor has paired with a Philip Treacy fishnet hat.

After Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone stole the limelight, who was wearing a coral Jean Louis Sabaji balloon dress. She was carrying the dress with a plunging neckline and a shiny black colour belt. Deepika Padukone’s big earrings were complimenting her dress perfectly.

Singer and actor Ayushmann Khurrana entered the gala night with an eccentric blazer paired with a silver shiny fabric shirt and white pants. Ayushmaan Khurrana’s shoes blue sparkling shoes were the centre of attraction.

Young Ishaan Khattar walked in a decent striped suit with a white t-shirt. Ishaan looked super cute in his curly hairstyle and all eyes were on him.

Karisma Kapoor raised the temperature in a floral embellishments white colour dress with high heels. Her hair were tied back and with light makeup, Karishma Kapoor was looking gorgeous.

