Filmfare Middle East first anniversary: Bollywood celebrities never let go any chance to let us go gaga over them over and over again. Be it an award night , outing etc, they know how to impress everyone with their ritzy looks. The awards season saw another celebration when Bollywood celebs flew over to Muscat for Filmfare first anniversary in Middle East. Many Bollywood celebs mark their presence in the best of their fashion sense as they graced at the red carpet . Amongst them, Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor , Jacqueline Fernandez, Norah Fatehi many more. Have a look below.

The Dhadak actor who made her big Bollywood debut last year donned in a gorgeous pastel green layered gown, performed her popular song, Zingaat, along with her rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter. Both the duo looked stunning. Whereas, newly wed Sonam Kapoor looked uber-hot in a white body hugging gown, grabbed the attention of all the star-bugs. The Diva owns her own clothing line, Rheson. The hottest starlet Jacqueline Fernandez donned in a beautiful baby pink coloured fringed attire, took away all hearts with her presence.

The Dilbhar sensation Norah Fatehi, left no stone unturned mesmerising the whole mass of audiences with her outstanding performance in the Filmfare night. Whereas, CityLights fame Rajkummar Rao sprinkle the glitter of perfection in a red and black suit, kissing the Filmfare award passionately. The actor was seen posing with Jacqueline looked extremely excited to attend the first anniversary of the Filmfare Middle East award ceremony. Bollywood celebrities garnered much attention from the large Asian expatriate population and sparked the night with their performance.

The Filmfare Middle East is said to be the only Bollywood magazine in the Arabic language that caters to the large Asian expatriate population in the UAE and the GCC, as well as a significant Arab population who love their Bollywood cinema and celebrities. Also, it is the only Bollywood magazine in Arabic language.

