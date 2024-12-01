Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Diljit Dosanjh And Kareena Kapoor Khan Take Big Awards Home, Check Full List Of Winners Here

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar received the highest number of nominations, with 16 nods. Guns & Gulaabs followed closely with 12 nominations, while Kaala Paani earned 8.

The 5th edition of the Filmfare OTT Awards was held in Mumbai on Sunday, December 1, 2024. The event brought together numerous stars from the film and web series industry, including actors, directors, and technical teams.

Ahead of the ceremony, nominations were announced across 39 categories for web series and films.

Top Nominations:

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar received the highest number of nominations, with 16 nods. Guns & Gulaabs followed closely with 12 nominations, while Kaala Paani earned 8.

Other notable mentions included Kota Factory Season 3, Made in Heaven Season 2, and Mumbai Diaries Season 2, each securing 7 nominations.

Below is the comprehensive list of winners across different categories:

Series Categories

Best Series: The Railway Men

Best Director (Series): Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani (Kaala Paani)

Best Actor (Male), Comedy: Rajkummar Rao (Guns & Gulaabs)

Best Actor (Male), Drama: Gagan Dev Riar (Scam 2003: The Telgi Story)

Best Actor (Female), Comedy: Geetanjali Kulkarni (Gullak Season 4)

Best Actor (Female), Drama: Manisha Koirala (Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar)

Best Supporting Actor (Male), Comedy: Faisal Malik (Panchayat Season 3)

Best Supporting Actor (Male), Drama: R. Madhavan (The Railway Men)

Best Supporting Actor (Female), Comedy: Nidhi Bisht (Maamla Legal Hai)

Best Supporting Actor (Female), Drama: Mona Singh (Made in Heaven Season 2)

Best Original Story: BiswaPati Sarkar (Kaala Paani)

Best Comedy (Series/Specials): Maamla Legal Hai

Best Non-Fiction Original (Series/Special): The Hunt for Veerappan

Technical Achievements in Series:

Best Dialogue: Sumit Arora (Guns & Gulaabs)

Best Original Screenplay: Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK, and Suman Kumar (Guns & Gulaabs)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Kiran Yadnyopavit, Kedar Patankar, and Karan Vyas (Scam 2003: The Telgi Story)

Best Cinematography: Sudeep Chatterjee, Mahesh Limaye, Huenstang Mohapatra, and Ragul Herian Dharuman (Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar)

Best Production Design: Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Roy (Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar)

Best Editing: Yasha Jaidev Ramchandani (The Railway Men)

Best Costume Design: Rimple, Harpreet Narula, and Chandrakant Sonawane (Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar)

Best Background Music: Sam Slater (The Railway Men)

Best VFX: FilmGate AB and Hive Studios (The Railway Men)

Best Sound Design: Sanjay Maurya and Allwin Rego (Kaala Paani)

Best Debut Director (Series): Shiv Rawail (The Railway Men)

Film Categories

Best Film (Web Original): Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Director (Web Original Film): Imtiaz Ali (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Actor (Male), Web Original Film: Diljit Dosanjh (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Actor (Female), Web Original Film: Kareena Kapoor Khan (Jaane Jaan)

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Jaideep Ahlawat (Maharaj)

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Wamiqa Gabbi (Khufiya)

Best Dialogue (Web Original Film): Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Original Screenplay (Web Original Film): Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Cinematography: Sylvester Fonseca (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Production Design: Suzanne Caplan Merwanji (The Archies)

Best Editing: Aarti Bajaj (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Background Music: A.R. Rahman (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Sound Design: Dhiman Karmakar (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Story (Web Original Film): Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, and Reema Kagti (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan)

Best Music Album (Film): A.R. Rahman (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Debut Director (Film): Arjun Varain Singh (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan)

Best Debut Male: Vedang Raina

Critics’ Choice Awards

Best Series (Critics): Guns & Gulaabs

Best Director (Critics): Mumbai Diaries Season 2

Best Actor (Male), Critics – Series (Drama): Kay Kay Menon (Bambai Meri Jaan)

Best Actor (Female), Critics – Series (Drama): Huma Qureshi (Maharani Season 3)

Best Film (Critics): Jaane Jaan

Best Actor (Male), Critics – Film: Jaideep Ahlawat

Best Actor (Female), Critics – Film: Ananya Panday

Special Recognition: Arjun Varain Singh (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan)