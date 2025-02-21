Home
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Filmmaker Farah Khan Faces Legal Trouble? Case Filed Over Controversial Remark On Holi

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has landed in controversy after a criminal complaint was filed against her for allegedly making derogatory remarks about the Hindu festival of Holi.

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has landed in controversy after a criminal complaint was filed against her for allegedly making derogatory remarks about the Hindu festival of Holi. The complaint has sparked outrage among certain sections of society, with many calling for legal action against the celebrity.

Complaint Filed Over Controversial Comment

The complaint was filed by Vikash Fhatak, popularly known as Hindustani Bhau, through his lawyer Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh. According to reports, the complaint was registered at the Khar Police Station on February 21, demanding legal action against Farah Khan for comments she made during an episode of the popular television show Celebrity MasterChef on February 20.

In his complaint, Hindustani Bhau claimed that Farah Khan referred to Holi as “a festival for the Chhapris”, a term considered offensive and derogatory by many. He further stated that her comment had deeply hurt his religious sentiments and those of the Hindu community.

Lawyer’s Statement on the Issue

Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh also spoke about the matter, emphasizing that Farah Khan’s remark was inappropriate and could lead to communal disharmony.

“My client states that this comment made by Farah Khan has insulted the religious sentiments of Hindus. The use of the term ‘Chhapris’ to describe a sacred festival is highly inappropriate and has the potential to cause communal tension,” he said.

A section of the complaint further read:

“My client states that the accused has not only hurt my personal religious sentiments but has also disturbed the Hindu community at large. The incident involves Ms. Farah Khan, a prominent Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer, who recently made a highly derogatory and offensive remark against the Hindu festival of Holi. Through this complaint, I seek justice under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and request your esteemed office to initiate legal action against Khan for her irresponsible and inflammatory statements.”

Legal Charges Against Farah Khan

Following the complaint, an FIR has been filed against Farah Khan under sections 196, 299, 302, and 353 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). These sections relate to offenses concerning hurting religious sentiments, inciting discord, and causing harm through statements or actions.

Social Media Outrage and Backlash

Farah Khan, who is currently serving as a judge on Celebrity MasterChef, has been facing heavy criticism on social media. Her statement—”Holi is the favorite festival of all the chhapri people”—sparked a wave of backlash. Many internet users labeled the term “chhapri” as a casteist slur, leading to calls for action against her.

The controversy continues to gain traction as more people express their opinions on the matter, with some defending Farah Khan’s comment as a casual remark while others argue that it was disrespectful to Hindu traditions.

