Ace filmmaker Karan Johar will hoist the Indian flag at the Annual Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in Australia on the coming Independence Day.

Director and producer Karan Johar will hoist the Indian flag in Australia this Independence Day at the famous Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), said reports. The Indian community living in Melbourne and associated with IFFM will celebrate its 10th year with a 10-day-long event. To hoist the flag and motivate the lOn this occasion, one of the biggest and the most loved filmmakers of Indian cinema, Karan Johar will do the honour of hoisting the Indian flag.

This year, the theme for the festival event will be courage and all eyes will be on the special gueat Karan Johar. Just like every year, thousands of Indian Australians and Asians living in the diaspora are expected to attend the event which will commence from August 11, 2019. Indian High Commissioner in Australia and The Mayor of Melbourne will be the other guests of hounor who will attend the event.

Reports added, actor Arjun Kapoor is also likely to attend the festival, and may take part in a panel discussion on

The Future of Cinema.

Sharing his joy on the micro-blogging site Twitter, Karan Johar, in a tweet, said he is looking forward to attend the event and be the part of celebrations of India’s Independence Day in one of the world most vibrant multicultural cities, Melbourne.

“The sense of community and unity centres around the pride of Indian flag and the celebration of India’s independence is something I am looking forward to,” filmmaker said.

He added it’s truly an honour for him to be the one this year to hoist the tricolour at the Annual Indian Film Festival in Melbourne.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App