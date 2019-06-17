Veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam was admitted to Apollo hospital in Chennai due to cardiac problems. This isn't the first time, Mani Ratnam had earlier suffered a heart attack while filming Yuva in 2014. Check out what social media users and his fans had to say.

Veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, who has been making super entertaining films is known to have been admitted to Apollo hospital in Chennai after he complained of cardiac problems. According to reports, this is not the first time for the filmmaker to be hospitalised. Earlier also the veteran had been hospitalised due to cardiac issues. Reports say that Mani Ratnam had suffered a heart attack in the past during the shooting of 2014-film Yuva. The news of Mani Ratnam being hospitalised was shared on Twitter.

Mani Ratnam has been one of the most talented and celebrated filmmakers in the industry who has made a mark with his contribution to Kollywood as well as Bollywood. On sharing the news of his ill health, Twitter users poured in their wishes and blessings for the veteran’s recovery. Here are some of the Tweets shared on social media:

Director #ManiRatnam admitted to Greams Road Apollo hospital due to cardiac problems. pic.twitter.com/YnnIH6PHpI — Lokesh (@LokeshJey) June 16, 2019

Mani Ratnam has directed some of the most popular movies like Bombay, Dil Se, Roja, Raavan and the latest Chekka Chivantha Vaanam in the year 2018.

