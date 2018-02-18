Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on Saturday was quizzed by Hyderabad Police in regard with a case of obscenity booked against him for his movie God, Sex and Truth, and also for allegedly insulting the modesty of a woman. Ram Gopal Varma’s controversial film God, Sex and Truth featured American porn star Mia Malkova and the story was based on her life.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who recently made headlines with his latest feature film God, Sex and Truth, is once again in news for all the wrong reasons. According to latest media reports, Hyderabad police questioned the filmmaker in regard with a case of obscenity booked against him for his movie God, Sex and Truth, and also for allegedly insulting the modesty of a woman. Ram Gopal Varma’s controversial film God, Sex and Truth featured American porn star Mia Malkova and the story was based on her life. Many protests were also held against the release of the film across the nation and especially in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Ram Gopal Varma was questioned for nearly three-and-half hours by the officials of the Central Crime Station (CCS). The police officials questioned him about the allegations made against him by many women activists. According to reports, the officials even seized Varma’s laptop and served another notice under Section 41 of Criminal Procedure Code, asking him to appear before them once again next week. The filmmaker told police that he did not direct or produce the movie and it was only the concept which he had given. He claimed that the movie was shot in Poland and the United Kingdom.

The filmmaker was also booked under sections 506 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly making personal comments against women activists during the debate on the movie on some television channels. When activists accused him of promoting obscenity, Varma allegedly offered to make similar movies with them. He has been charged with insulting the modesty of a woman.