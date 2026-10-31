LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta Dies At 57: What Happened Inside Kaante Director’s Mumbai Home Before His Death?

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta Dies At 57: What Happened Inside Kaante Director’s Mumbai Home Before His Death?

Here's what reports reveal about Gupta's fatal fall, conflicting accounts of the incident and what happened at his home before his death.

Gupta, best known for directing Kaante and Shootout at Lokhandwala, has died at 57 after suffering a head injury at his Mumbai residence. (Source:X)
Gupta, best known for directing Kaante and Shootout at Lokhandwala, has died at 57 after suffering a head injury at his Mumbai residence. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-10-31 12:32 IST

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, best known for bringing the Mumbai underworld to life on the big screen through gritty crime dramas and stylised storytelling, has died at the age of 57. According to reports, the filmmaker suffered a fatal head injury after falling at his residence in Mumbai. However, conflicting accounts have emerged regarding the circumstances of the incident, with some reports suggesting that he fell in the kitchen, while others claimed that the accident took place in the bathroom.

Conflicting Reports Emerge Over His Death

According to initial reports, Gupta fell in the kitchen and sustained a serious head injury. His wife and two sons were reportedly present at home at the time, but the family did not initially realise what had happened. Meanwhile, some reports have offered a different account, claiming that the filmmaker suffered the fatal fall in the bathroom. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit expressed shock and grief over Gupta’s demise. Sharing his condolences, he wrote, “It’s really shocking and sad. Just got the news that our dear friend an ace director Sanjay Gupta is no more. He passed due to a head injury at home.” Calling him a passionate filmmaker and a wonderful narrator, Pandit described his death as a great loss to the film industry.

You Might Be Interested In

A Filmmaker Who Defined Mumbai’s Underworld on Screen

Gupta made his directorial debut in 1994 with Aatish: Feel the Fire. He soon established himself as a filmmaker with a distinct style, particularly through stories inspired by Mumbai’s crime world. His association with actor Sanjay Dutt produced several memorable films, including Kaante, Musafir (2004), Zinda and Shootout at Lokhandwala.

A Versatile Career Across Genres

Beyond crime dramas, Gupta explored different genres with films such as Jazbaa, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kaabil, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam, Dus Kahaniyaan, Acid Factory and Mumbai Saga, starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi. His death marks the loss of a filmmaker whose distinctive cinematic voice left a lasting impression on Bollywood.
Also Read: Somnath Temple Non-Veg Ban Back: Gujarat HC Stays Order Lifting Restriction, What Changed In Just 2 Hours?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta Dies At 57: What Happened Inside Kaante Director’s Mumbai Home Before His Death?
Tags: home-hero-pos-1Kaante director Sanjay GuptaSanjay GuptaSanjay Gupta deathSanjay Gupta death newsSanjay Gupta death reasonSanjay Gupta dies at 57Sanjay Gupta head injurySanjay Gupta Mumbai home

RELATED News

Ramayana Advance Booking: Delhi-NCR Leads With Rs 3 Crore, But Bengaluru Records Fastest Growth; Full City-Wise Breakdown

IIFA Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Ranveer Singh, Aneet Padda Win Best Actor Awards; Dhurandhar Dominates

Madhubala’s Father Poured Perfume Into Her Grave And Cried For Years; After His Death, Her Family Feared Her Final Resting Place Was Gone

‘Ohh Yankee Jatt’: Diljit Dosanjh And Daddy Yankee Bring Punjabi And Latin Music Together In New Song ‘Pokito’

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari Part Ways After 3 Years Of Dating? What Happened To The Rumoured Couple

LATEST NEWS

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta Dies At 57: What Happened Inside Kaante Director’s Mumbai Home Before His Death?

Two Foreign Nationals Staying At 5-Star Hotel In Bengaluru Die Of Electrocution, Two More Try To Rescue Them, Get Injured – Full Details

Chase Courtroom Success, Not Social Media Likes’: Allahabad HC’s Advice To Young Lawyers Amid Protests

India’s Changing Road Sector: Greater Focus on Quality, Supervision Creates Opportunities for Engineering Consultants

Woman Learnt He Was Married, Stayed With Him For 7 Years: Why Supreme Court Dropped Rape Charges Against Man?

Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper: Private Family Cabins, Premium Comfort And More, Check Details

Parents Believed Daughter Was Studying In London, 34-Year-Old’s Body Found In Rented Pune Flat After Months Of Silence – What Happened?

PAK vs SL ODI Tri-Series Final LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match LIVE On TV And Online

IND vs NZ: India Rope in Auqib Nabi for First Three ODIs as Prasidh Krishna Replacement, Adds Depth to Bowling Department

3 Km On A Stretcher To Reach Help: Pregnant Woman’s Painful Journey Exposes Andhra Village’s Road Crisis

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta Dies At 57: What Happened Inside Kaante Director’s Mumbai Home Before His Death?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta Dies At 57: What Happened Inside Kaante Director’s Mumbai Home Before His Death?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta Dies At 57: What Happened Inside Kaante Director’s Mumbai Home Before His Death?
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta Dies At 57: What Happened Inside Kaante Director’s Mumbai Home Before His Death?
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta Dies At 57: What Happened Inside Kaante Director’s Mumbai Home Before His Death?
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta Dies At 57: What Happened Inside Kaante Director’s Mumbai Home Before His Death?
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta Dies At 57: What Happened Inside Kaante Director’s Mumbai Home Before His Death?

QUICK LINKS