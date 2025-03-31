Home
Monday, March 31, 2025
  Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, Who Cast Mahakumbh Viral Sensation Monalisa, Arrested On Rape Charges

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, Who Cast Mahakumbh Viral Sensation Monalisa, Arrested On Rape Charges

Bollywood director Sanoj Mishra has been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly raping a 28-year-old aspiring actress and coercing her into three abortions.

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, Who Cast Mahakumbh Viral Sensation Monalisa, Arrested On Rape Charges


Bollywood filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, who recently made headlines for offering a film role to Mahakumbh’s viral sensation Monalisa, has been arrested by Delhi Police on rape charges. The arrest follows a complaint filed by a 28-year-old woman, who alleges that Mishra sexually assaulted her multiple times under false promises of marriage and film opportunities.

According to Delhi Police, Mishra was taken into custody on March 30, 2024, after an extensive investigation involving technical surveillance and intelligence gathering. His bail plea was earlier rejected by the Delhi High Court, strengthening the case against him.

Victim Alleges Assault, Blackmail, and Forced Abortions

The woman, an aspiring actress from a small town in Uttar Pradesh, first came in contact with Sanoj Mishra through TikTok and Instagram in 2020. According to her complaint, Mishra allegedly threatened suicide to force her into meeting him in June 2021.

  • On June 18, 2021, the victim met Sanoj Mishra, who allegedly took her to a resort, drugged her, and sexually assaulted her.

  • She claims he later used explicit photos and videos to blackmail her into a live-in relationship in Mumbai.

  • Over the next four years, she alleges that she was forced to undergo three abortions against her will.

On February 18, 2024, the complainant was reportedly taken to a hotel in Nabi Karim, where she was again sexually assaulted. This led her to file an official police complaint on March 6 at the Nabi Karim police station in Central Delhi.

The FIR has been registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rape, assault, causing miscarriage, and criminal intimidation.

Police Investigation and Legal Proceedings

Delhi Police officers confirmed that as part of the investigation, medical records related to the alleged abortions were collected from Muzaffarnagar. The victim also provided a detailed statement under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Speaking on the arrest, Harsha Vardhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Delhi Police, stated: “The accused later reneged on his promise to marry the complainant, and she filed a complaint. Based on our investigation and technical surveillance, we arrested him in Ghaziabad and brought him to Nabi Karim Police Station for further legal proceedings.”

Sanoj Mishra’s Professional Background

Sanoj Mishra, who directed ‘The Diary of Bengal’ in 2024, recently made headlines for offering a film role to Mahakumbh’s viral sensation Monalisa in his upcoming movie ‘The Diary of Manipur’. However, with these serious allegations against him, his future in Bollywood remains uncertain.

The case has gained national attention, and Delhi Police officials have urged the public to report similar crimes if they experience any form of sexual harassment or coercion.

Filed under

Bollywood director rape case Delhi Police arrests Sanoj Mishra Sanoj Mishra arrest Sanoj Mishra controversy

