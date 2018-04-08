Bollywood director Vishal Bhardwaj has roped in Dangal fame Sanya Malhotra and television actress Radhika Madan for his forthcoming film titled Chhuriyaan, according to latest media reports. Sanya rose to fame with Aamir Khan’s blockbuster film Dangal while Radhika became popular after her stint in Ekta Kapoor’s show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. If media reports are to be believed, they will play the role of two sisters in the upcoming film.

Ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, who is known for making classics like Omkara, Haider, Maqbool, Maachis, Satya among many others has roped in Dangal fame Sanya Malhotra and television actress Radhika Madan for his forthcoming film titled Chhuriyaan, according to latest media reports. Sanya rose to fame with Aamir Khan’s blockbuster film Dangal while Radhika became popular after her stint in Ekta Kapoor’s show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. If media reports are to be believed, they will play the role of two sisters in the upcoming film.

Talking about the two young and talented actresses in the film, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj said, “Sanya and Radhika are fantastic. They are youthful and completely untouched by the world of glamour. Their energy is infectious as well. They come to my office to discuss the film and soon I am as energetic as them. I am consumed by a very different kind of excitement that takes me back to my Makdee days. I am looking forward to directing Sanya and Radhika.”

Sanya Malhotra will also be seen in Badhaai Ho starring Ayushmann Khurrana. Sanya and Radhika will have around two months to gain 10-12 kg for the film’s second schedule which needs them to sport a different look. “The film is divided into two parts — the girls before their marriage and how their lives change after they tie the knot. Usually, actors give directors a commitment, but when push comes to shove they get cold feet. But that doesn’t happen with newcomers who are ready for anything. I am looking forward to directing Sanya and Radhika because I can mold them according to my will, change their look and create something fresh,” said Vishal.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App