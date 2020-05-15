After announcement of the digital release of Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi, filmmakers and theatre chain owners have found themselves on two opposite sides of the fence.

Ever since the entry of streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime in India, the multiple stakeholders in play, primarily the producers, theatre chain owners and cinema-goers have been engaged in a debate of the digital release of films. In the post corona era, this debate has further aggravated amid a common conception that theatres are going to be closed in a long haul due to social distancing, which is the need of the hour if the spread of the deadly virus is to be stopped.

As we all wait for the better days, the makers of Bollywood films, Gulabo Sitabo starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, as well as, Shakuntala Devi starring Vidya Balan have taken the digital route and will now be releasing directly on Amazon Prime. While the announcement has provided a ray of happiness and excitement for cine-goers who are now stuck at home, it has not gone down well with theatre chain owners like INOX.

Just within hours of Gulabo Sitabo’s announcement, INOX released an official statement condemning the decision. In its official statement, INOX wrote that they express extreme displeasure and dissapointment over the production house to go digital with its film. Cinemas and content creators have been in mutually beneficial partnerships where one’s revenues impacts another and forgoing this agreement in these trying times is very disturbing. They also threatened to take ‘retributive measures’ against the production house.

IMPORTANT… #INOX reacts to film producers / Studios releasing films on #OTT platforms, bypassing theatrical release… OFFICIAL STATEMENT… pic.twitter.com/J5lqHrS4ud — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2020

“We were hoping that the #Producers would accede to our request to hold back their film’s release till cinemas reopen. Exhibitors has regularly faced competition from new emerging distribution platforms for many years, but has continued to enjoy cine-goers patronage & affinity.” — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) May 15, 2020

As a response, Producers Guild Of India have now come to defence that these are unprecedented times where production houses, just like these theatre chains, are facing losses of worth hundreds of crores. Sets are being pulled down, shooting schedules have been cancelled, there is huge backlogging of releases and the cost of all this is being borne by the producers. In times like these, producers need to continue be in the business and that would be only possible if they keep producing. Once this situation is over, cinemas will be lit again because movies are meant to be experienced and enjoyed that way.

IMPORTANT… Release of films on #OTT and response by exhibition sector… Producers Guild of India reacts… OFFICIAL STATEMENT… pic.twitter.com/mbnzIFgsMa — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 15, 2020

So where do the audiences stand? Well they believe, it is time that the exhibitioners adapt with the changing times. Some also call it Karma, for changing exorbitantly for popcorn and water bottles. After all, one year of subscription costs less than one bucket of caramel popcorn. Amid these trying times and an endless debate on cinema vs digital, it would actually be interesting to see if cinema decides to go digital and launch their own streaming platform.

#GulaboSitabo is releasing on Prime, but to get the feel of watching it in INOX, mom is going to make popcorn and sell it to us for 400 bucks. — Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) May 15, 2020

I think OTT subscription rate is much affordable than the popcorn rates in theatres 😂 pic.twitter.com/1Aen3qQTNY#INOX — Vishwa Patel (@vishwapatel96) May 14, 2020

Sorry but 1-year subscription of OTT is cheaper than your caramel popcorn. https://t.co/OtqSIaEzhW — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) May 14, 2020

Never once tweeted anything about charging people sky high prices for Popcorn and cold drinks? Not so much mutually beneficial isn’t it?

Next time tweet something like “STATEMENT BY INOX ON PEOPLE’ FRUSTRATION ON POPCORN PRICES” 😂 — Akira (@BergmanAkira) May 14, 2020

'Retributive measures' matlab iss producer ki agli film mein popcorn 500 ki jagah 5000 ka bechoge? — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) May 15, 2020

Good decision by the Production House. We will save lot of money that was being looted in the name of sale of Popcorns, Pepsi etc. I m ordering 75" LED TV — NEERU GUPTA (@NEERUGUPTA6) May 14, 2020

Don't whine Inox! This is the begining of the end of multiplexes' monopoly. People are shifting to OTT platforms and movie makers are also realising it. High time you think of your overpriced tickets and eatables otherwise you'll soon have to lease your complexes to big bazaar. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) May 15, 2020

