The finale episode of Keeping up with the Kardashian will come up with some amazing visuals where you’ll be watching the Kardashian beauty sisters, Khloe, Kim and Kourtney having a gala time at the Fairmont hotel during a quick trip to San Francisco. In order to enjoy Kourtney’s surprising reactions to Khloe’s gender revelation, stay tuned to the show and enjoy!

Khloe reveals the gender of her first baby in finale episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians

Just after Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their baby number three after North and Saint West, Chicago West through surrogacy, Kylie and Travis Scott were also blessed with an angel Stormi Webster. The Kardashian/ Jenner/ Scott family is now all set to welcome baby number three in 2018 as 33-year-old American reality show personality, Khloe Kardashian is all set to welcome her first child with Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson.

Are you also one of those KUWTK fans? Well, if yes! You need to take a look at the latest teaser of the last episode of the season finale. In the teaser of Keeping up with the Kardashian, model along with her elder sisters, Kourtney and Kim are seen revealing the gender of her child at the Fairmont hotel during a quick trip to San Francisco. Although, the gender is not revealed in the short teaser but Kourtney’s, “I’m shocked” reaction has surely made us curious and we are eagerly waiting for the show to go on-air.



The 26-year-old NBA star, Tristan Thompson is excited to welcome the baby. ‘He’s so happy and so excited…he makes it, more fun,’ Khloe said while discussing about her need of not getting married right away after the child. She was also noted saying, she doesn’t want to get married the way Kim got.

During the last episode of KUWTK, Khloe said she plans to follow Kim’s example and eat her baby’s placenta which is actually awful but what made her say that?To know more, make sure you are getting updated by following the show on É!.

